Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Down By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) fell by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $3.64 at 2022-12-06, to $2.89 at 15:41 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Geo Group Stock Up Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped by a staggering 29.46% in 21 sessions from $8.52 to $11.03 at 19:49 EST on Sunday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.71% to $15,291.05, following the last session’s downward trend. Geo Group’s last close...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Up Momentum With A 9.17% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign jumping 9.17% to $53.67 on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. DocuSign’s last close...
via.news
Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
via.news
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
Coastal Financial Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB), Tenaris S.A. (TS), Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
CBOE Down Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.90. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.43% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.18 and 12.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.05.
via.news
Coffee Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 3.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Monday, 12 December, Coffee (KC) is $156.80. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 766, 96.16% below its average volume of 19974.23. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Coupons.com And Aceto Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Coupons.com, Horizon Therapeutics, and Agenus. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Coupons.com (COUP) 78.67 26.7%...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group jumping 13.53% to $0.36 on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.01% to $11,256.81, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Aspen Group’s last close...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, ImmunoGen Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.54% up. ImmunoGen’s last close was $5.07, 34.66% below its 52-week high of $7.76. The last session, NASDAQ ended with ImmunoGen (IMGN) falling 1.36% to $5.07. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74,...
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
New Ireland Fund, Chimera Investment Corporation, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – New Ireland Fund (IRL), Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 New Ireland Fund (IRL) 9.33 0.65% 31.83% 2022-12-09 15:49:15. 2 Chimera Investment Corporation...
via.news
EUR/JPY Up Momentum: 0.83% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 0.8301% for the last session’s close. At 19:06 EST on Monday, 12 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.03. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the EUR to JPY currency pair can be a rewarding investment. The pair is known to exhibit high levels of volatility, and offers great opportunities to earn profits from steep price fluctuations.
via.news
Stantec And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP), Stantec (STN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Telefonica (TEF), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Portland General Electric Co (POR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
via.news
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Monday, 12 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.253% up from its 52-week low and 9.321% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
streetwisereports.com
Biotech Co.'s Shares Soar to New 52-Week High
Clinical-stage biotech company Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX:NASDAQ), which is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for use in the treatment of immune-mediated diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced "results from its ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 and APOLLO-CD Phase 2a studies of PRA023 demonstrating strong efficacy and favorable safety results in both studies."
via.news
ONEOK, First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ONEOK (OKE), First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF), First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ONEOK (OKE) 66.88 1.4% 6.4% 2022-12-13 15:46:23. 2 First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) 14.69...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, FuelCell Energy Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and FuelCell Energy‘s pre-market value is already 4.32% up. FuelCell Energy’s last close was $3.47, 52.66% under its 52-week high of $7.33. The last session, NASDAQ ended with FuelCell Energy (FCEL) jumping 7.43% to $3.47. NASDAQ jumped...
Comments / 0