RadarOnline

Ex-MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Wanted To 'Take Down' Network Before Dismissal, Allegedly Spent $100k On Hotel Expenses

Former news host Tiffany Cross reportedly wanted to “take down” MSNBC and “go out in a blaze” before she was ultimately dismissed from the network earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.Cross, who served as host of the weekend show The Cross Connection, was let go from MSNBC after the network chose not to renew the 43-year-old political analyst’s contract.But according to the New York Post, Cross caught wind of her imminent dismissal and began calling colleagues, media executives, and even social activists after she learned her contract was not to be renewed.“She made calls saying, ‘I’m going out in a...
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70

Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Variety

June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90

June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

June Blair Nelson Dies: TV/Film Actress Was 89

June Blair, a film actress who later appeared on the popular Ozzie & Harriet television show after marrying actor David Nelson, died December 4 at age 89. Her death was conirmed by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook, but no cause of death was given. Blair was born in San Francisco, and first came to attention as Playboy’s January 1957 Playmate of the Month after several minor film and TV appearances. She appeared in the film Hell Bound (1957), and later in Jean Negulesco’s The Best of Everything(1959) and 1961’s A Fever in the Blood. In 1960, she married David Nelson,...
TODAY.com

Author of 1st authorized Elizabeth Taylor biography speaks out

Author Kate Andersen Brower talks about her new book "Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon," which is the first-ever authorized biography on the Hollywood movie star. She explains how she used unpublished letters, diary entries and interviews to piece together the untold story of her life.Dec. 5, 2022.

