Colorado Springs, CO

Two UCCS staff and family members to graduate in fall 2022

Among nearly 600 graduates who will celebrate earning their degrees during the 2022 fall UCCS Commencement ceremonies, two are UCCS staff and family. Staff who will earn degrees as part of the fall class of 2022 include:. Zanyar Zohourianshahzadi, Senior Professional Research Assistant, EPIIC, earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science...
Know before you go: Fall 2022 Commencement

UCCS students, faculty, staff and families will celebrate degrees conferred to more than 1,000 graduates at the Fall 2022 Commencement ceremony on Friday, December 16. The ceremony will celebrate graduates from all colleges and will begin at 2:00 p.m. Complete information on logistics for graduates and guests can be found here. The answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.
Commencement Feature: Anna Duerst | A Dream Fulfilled

Wellness, Resilience and Emotional Intelligence. Motivational Interviewing. Co-Occurring Disorders and Trauma-Informed Care. Process Addictions. To most people, these are intimidating concepts. For Anna Duerst, this is just a list of her favorite classes. Anna is graduating in December, having earned a Human Services degree with an emphasis in addiction. “I’ve...

