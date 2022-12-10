ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Friday night Kansas high school basketball scores

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRaXB_0jdoGvOQ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball is back in action on Friday night. Here are the scores from around the state.

Girls scores

Rossville 70, Sacred Heart 46
Colby 68, McCook, Neb 53
Oakley 64, Victoria 40
Hillsboro 51, Lyons 27
Southeast of Saline 59, Beloit 29
Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita East 32
Hesston 58, Nickerson 39
Liberal 43, Scott City 30
Hutchinson, 62, Buhler 44
Sunrise Christian 44, Kingman 42
Great Bend 35, Conway Springs 21
Garden Plain 51, Rose Hill 23
Emporia 52, Topeka Hayden 27
McPherson 65, Andover 41
Salina Central 41, Salina South 35
Chapman 64, Bishop Ward 3
Bluestem 43, Cherryvale 28
Hays 51, Junction City 25
Clearwater 61, Ark City 37
Wichita South 55, Kapaun Mt Carmel 36
Rural Vista 51, Herington 36
Sedgwick 42, Douglass 33
Derby 55, Andover Central 45
Goodland 64, Lakin 39
Garden City 55, Coronado, Colo. 34
Goddard Eisenhower 42, Maize 22
Augusta 38, Abilene 25
Rock Creek 35, Council Grove 33
Cunningham 63, Stafford 3
Andale 45, Valley Center 17

Boys scores

Oakley 42, Victoria 35
Hillsboro 74, Lyons 56
Sacred Heart 65, Rossville 44
Great Bend 73, Conway Springs 20
Southeast of Saline 68, Beloit 46
Bishop Carrol 78, Wichita East 48
Sunrise Christian Academy 64, Kingman 48
Derby 55, Andover Central 48
Hutchinson 69, Buhler 35
Garden City 83, Coronado, Colo. 60
Maize 46, Goddard Eisenhower 45
Rose Hill 52, Garden Plain 37
McPherson 71, Andover 64
Ark City 53, Clearwater 18
Wichita County 59, Triplains-Brewster 21
Logan-Palco 44, Wallace County 22
Emporia 57, Topeka Hayden 53
Augusta 65, Abilene 62
Wichita West 75, Wichita Southeast 65
Salina Central 57, Salina South 36
Junction City 47, Hays 45
Bishop Ward 73, Chapman 37
Douglass 35, Sedgwick 31
Valley Center 50, Andale 46
Scott City 66, Liberal 44

