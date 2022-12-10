ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends

On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster

European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
5 champions who received the biggest buffs from League’s ARAM changes

Earlier this week, a series of changes came to League of Legends’ ARAM game mode, with the mode’s longstanding map, the Howling Abyss, receiving its first major set of changes since it was introduced in 2013. The historic map gained several new features, including the growth of an extra bush in the middle of the map, as well as the addition of Hexgates, which were initially brought to Summoner’s Rift last preseason.
MoonMeander’s TSM stint as a Dota 2 pro was never intended to happen

A new era is afoot at TSM as one of the last remaining organizations in the North American Dota 2 region. For the 2023 DPC season, former captain David “MoonMeander” Tan stepped into the coaching role as TSM welcomed new members to its ranks. While TSM fans were...
Top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty esports history

Sponsored by Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Prime Video. As Prime Video gears up for the launch of the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Dec. 21, we have put together the top 5 solo plays in Call of Duty’s esports history. Just like John...
The Guard to round out 2023 VALORANT Challengers roster with NRG pick-up

The Guard has its sights set on Ian “tex” Botsch to complete its VALORANT Challengers roster, multiple sources have told Dot Esports today. Tex spent the past year with NRG, during which time the VALORANT lineup experienced mixed success. During the first stage of the North American VCT, NRG managed to qualify for the group stage. They ended the group stage with a 1-4 record, however, cutting short their Stage One run.
TSM retools VALORANT roster, bringing back a familiar face for VCT Challengers

TSM is set to bring back veteran FPS player hazed, in addition to signing Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison to complete its VALORANT roster for the 2023 season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. TSM never found its foothold during the 2022 VCT season. In the Stage One North American VCT...
FlyQuest signs veteran top laner for LCS 2023

FlyQuest has added yet another player to its League of Legends division. The team signed Impact on Dec. 11. The South Korean will join his sixth LCS team since transferring to North America in January 2015. This is FlyQuest’s fourth new player this offseason. The team signed Bill “Eyla” Nguyen...
BLAST Premier World Final 2022: Scores, standings, and results

There is one more major CS:GO trophy to be claimed in the 2022 calendar year at the BLAST Premier World Final in Abu Dhabi. Eight of the world’s best teams, including all three of the past three Major winners, will collide beginning Dec. 14 with the goal of securing the lion’s share of $1 million and the final premier trophy of 2022.
Riot to build a new Berlin home for EMEA VALORANT for 2023 VCT season

The next era of VALORANT esports for teams and players from Europe, Turkey, and CIS officially has a new home for the 2023 season. When the VCT EMEA league officially kicks off in March 2023, following the conclusion of the São Paulo Kickoff event featuring all 30 global partnered teams, the 10 teams competing in EMEA will do battle at a new studio at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg.
Mark your calendars: LEC will reportedly shift matchdays in 2023 League season

The LEC will be changing its weekend schedule for the 2023 season, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Next year, the European League of Legends league will host its games on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, according to Blix.gg. This shift will still revolve around the weekends, but...
VALORANT dev confirms next map will feature ‘new mechanic’

VALORANT will introduce a fresh new mechanic soon, according to one of the game developers. Joe Lansford, a VALORANT dev, teased a “new mechanic” will be joining the game with the next map. In an interview with Red Bull over the weekend, he explained the mechanic won’t be anything out of the ordinary and will be in some ways akin to another map in the pool.
Jankos pulls back curtain on new teammates and transition to Heretics

Heretics’ new jungler Jankos made comments on stream over the weekend as to how the early period with his teammates has been unfolding. The LEC team officially started practicing together a few days ago and will be scrimming other teams in the coming weeks, according to Jankos. The winter season of the new League of Legends EMEA Championship begins on a yet-unannounced date in January. That will be the first test for the lineup as part of Riot Games’ new competitive format for the region.
Team Heretics’ 2023 LEC roster features an iconic EU jungler, veteran Japanese top laner

As the newest team to join the LEC, there’s a considerable amount of pressure on Team Heretics’ new League of Legends team to succeed. Finding your stride in the best league in Europe can be a daunting task, but luckily for the former LVP organization, they’ll be jumping into the fray with a couple of experienced leaders at the helm for 2023.
All NA VALORANT Challengers League 2023 teams: All NA VCT tier 2 teams

With only one two-year promotion spot in the VCT Americas league up for grabs, the NA VALORANT Challengers League promises to be an exciting one stacked with top teams. Beginning with January qualifiers, the NA Challengers teams will compete for a chance to attend and win the Ascension tournament later in 2023, which will earn them that coveted but temporary VCT Americas slot.

