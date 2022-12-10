Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team.
Post Register
Teen dream: Brazil's Endrick, 16, signs with Real Madrid
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian teenager Endrick says it's a “dream come true” to join Real Madrid, even if he has to wait a bit. The 16-year-old sensation for Brazilian club Palmeiras will move to Spain when he turns 18 — in July 2024.
Post Register
Chilean tennis player gets 3-year ban for match-fixing
LONDON (AP) — Chilean tennis player Bárbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday. The 26-year-old Gatica Avilés, whose career-best WTA ranking is No....
Post Register
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany
LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.
Post Register
South Africa leader fights for political future over scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The president of South Africa is fighting for his political future amid an unfolding scandal that has tainted his reputation as an anti-apartheid icon once widely admired for tackling the problems of Africa’s most developed economy. Cyril Ramaphosa, 70, says he's innocent of charges that...
Comments / 0