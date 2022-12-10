Griffin Collins, third quarter run powers Longmeadow boys basketball past rival East Longmeadow, 49-33 (photos)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Andrew Mabry’s 23 points leads Putnam past Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Andrew Mabry has put Western Massachusetts on notice early on this season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Daily Boys Basketball Stats Leaders: Kenny Rodgers scores 35 points for Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Second-half surge lifts Chicopee girls basketball over Chicopee Comp, winning 50-31 (photos)
AMHERST - With both teams trading chances, the victory was left for anyone to grab. And the fourth-quarter efforts of the Chicopee girl’s basketball team ultimately lifted them over Chicopee Comp at Pioneer Valley Tip-Off.
Brody Fay, Chicopee Comp boys basketball fight to the finish in 62-57 win over Chicopee (photos)
AMHERST - With composure and prowess, Chicopee Comp boys basketball showed no signs of stopping as it was able to defeat Chicopee, 62-57, at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Sunday afternoon. In front of a packed crowd at the Mullins Center, it was the Colts who came away with the victory in their season opener.
Swimming Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Minnechaug boys, girls sweep West Springfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Minnechaug boys and girls swim each took home wins against West Springfield on Monday. The boys won 107–68 and the girls earned a victory, 114-70.
South Hadley girls basketball dominates in 53-25 win over Granby: ‘I thought we did what we wanted to do’ (photos)
AMHERST - In a showing of complete dominance and skill, the South Hadley girl’s basketball team defeated Granby in the opening matchup of the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday night, winning 53-25.
theweektoday.com
Young players shoot for spot in Hall of Fame
The Wareham Elks Lodge hosted its annual Hoop Shoot National Free Throw Contest at the Gleason Family YMCA on Sunday, Dec 11. The contest gives kids between the ages of 8 and 13 a chance to show off their basketball skills without having to be part of a team. The...
Tufts Daily
Fight from men’s basketball on display against Clark and Suffolk
Throughout the season so far, one fact about the Jumbos is that they do not shy away from a challenge. Whether that means going all in to win the New England Big Four Challenge, having a tight game for much of the event against No. 3 Saint Joseph (Conn.) or taking on historic Division I rival Harvard while holding them to a tight match in the first half, the team has continuously proven its ability to battle through obstacles.
westernmassnews.com
Vehicle recovered from water on Pondside Rd in Longmeadow following accident
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Longmeadow responded to Pondside Road in Longmeadow Monday afternoon after a car ended up in the water. According to Longmeadow Fire officials, no injuries were reported. A crew under the direction of Longmeadow Fire Lieutenant Viera assisted Bach’s Towing in removing the vehicle from...
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
River Road closed in Deerfield after car breaks pole
DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – River Road in Deerfield is closed Friday night after a car broke a pole. While everyone is expected to be ok, the power company is on scene at the 700 block of River Road to stabilize the pole.
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 92 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,053-square-foot home on Shamrock Street in Springfield that sold for $279,000.
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
Gary Turcotte, killed in Chicopee hit and run, ‘would always lend a helping hand’
Gary Turcotte was the kind of guy who would always lend a helping hand, according to his obituary. The 62-year-old Chicopee man died on Nov. 30 after he was struck by vehicle near the 950 Block of Chicopee Street. The driver fled the scene shortly after the crash occurred.
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0