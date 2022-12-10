EVERETT - In just a month, Massachusetts sports fans will be able to walk into a local casino and place wagers on their teams. This week, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is considering whether to allow MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park to run sportsbooks, but Encore Boston Harbor is already preparing. So far, Encore is the only outfit in the state with a sports betting license. There will be walk-up windows and digital kiosks running in time for the Super Bowl. "I think it'll do pretty good for us," said Jim Ghikas, general manager of Mike's Roast Beef, right across the street from Encore. "A lot of people go in there already and they do come here afterwards, and more bettors in there will only increase our business. We're looking forward to it." The Mass Gaming Commission held a virtual meeting Monday morning for the public to weigh-in, but quickly shut it down when no one from the public logged on. In the next couple of weeks, the Commission plans to consider whether to allow certain online betting companies to partner with casinos and run inside those venues. The Commission plans to license other companies operating exclusively online just in time for the March Madness basketball tournament.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO