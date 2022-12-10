Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
Boy’s Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Andrew Mabry’s 23 points leads Putnam past Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Andrew Mabry has put Western Massachusetts on notice early on this season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Daily Boys Basketball Stats Leaders: Kenny Rodgers scores 35 points for Springfield International & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
Brody Fay, Chicopee Comp boys basketball fight to the finish in 62-57 win over Chicopee (photos)
AMHERST - With composure and prowess, Chicopee Comp boys basketball showed no signs of stopping as it was able to defeat Chicopee, 62-57, at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Sunday afternoon. In front of a packed crowd at the Mullins Center, it was the Colts who came away with the victory in their season opener.
Swimming Scoreboard for Dec. 12: Minnechaug boys, girls sweep West Springfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Minnechaug boys and girls swim each took home wins against West Springfield on Monday. The boys won 107–68 and the girls earned a victory, 114-70.
South Hadley girls basketball dominates in 53-25 win over Granby: ‘I thought we did what we wanted to do’ (photos)
AMHERST - In a showing of complete dominance and skill, the South Hadley girl’s basketball team defeated Granby in the opening matchup of the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday night, winning 53-25.
theweektoday.com
Young players shoot for spot in Hall of Fame
The Wareham Elks Lodge hosted its annual Hoop Shoot National Free Throw Contest at the Gleason Family YMCA on Sunday, Dec 11. The contest gives kids between the ages of 8 and 13 a chance to show off their basketball skills without having to be part of a team. The...
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
whdh.com
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Three-car crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Sunday night
Springfield emergency crews were called to a car crash Sunday night around 11:00 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
A foot of snow fell in some parts of Berkshire County on Sunday. The long-lasting storm is affecting some roadway conditions on Monday morning. Berkshire County School Closings For Monday 12/12/22. 8 DegreesDelayed 1 Hr, Buses Late, Childcare & Kids Club Opening at 8 Kidzone delay 2 hrs. BArT Charter...
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
franklincountynow.com
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange
(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
State gaming officials hammering out details of sports betting in Massachusetts
EVERETT - In just a month, Massachusetts sports fans will be able to walk into a local casino and place wagers on their teams. This week, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is considering whether to allow MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park to run sportsbooks, but Encore Boston Harbor is already preparing. So far, Encore is the only outfit in the state with a sports betting license. There will be walk-up windows and digital kiosks running in time for the Super Bowl. "I think it'll do pretty good for us," said Jim Ghikas, general manager of Mike's Roast Beef, right across the street from Encore. "A lot of people go in there already and they do come here afterwards, and more bettors in there will only increase our business. We're looking forward to it." The Mass Gaming Commission held a virtual meeting Monday morning for the public to weigh-in, but quickly shut it down when no one from the public logged on. In the next couple of weeks, the Commission plans to consider whether to allow certain online betting companies to partner with casinos and run inside those venues. The Commission plans to license other companies operating exclusively online just in time for the March Madness basketball tournament.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car crashed into a utility pole on Armory Street in Springfield Sunday evening. Western Mass News saw crews working to clear the scene around 4:00p.m. Traffic was delayed in the area as one lane was blocked off due to the accident. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
The Student Prince hosts Brunch with Santa in Springfield
The Fort Carolers return to The Student Prince and The Fort Restaurant on Sunday.
Trash pickup in Westfield delayed due to weather
Westfield residents are being informed by the city that their trash and recycling pickup may be delayed this week due to the snow.
Massachusetts State Lottery: 2 $100,000 scratch tickets claimed; 1 in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1