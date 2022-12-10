ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

theweektoday.com

Young players shoot for spot in Hall of Fame

The Wareham Elks Lodge hosted its annual Hoop Shoot National Free Throw Contest at the Gleason Family YMCA on Sunday, Dec 11. The contest gives kids between the ages of 8 and 13 a chance to show off their basketball skills without having to be part of a team. The...
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall

The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange

(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
ORANGE, MA
CBS Boston

State gaming officials hammering out details of sports betting in Massachusetts

EVERETT - In just a month, Massachusetts sports fans will be able to walk into a local casino and place wagers on their teams. This week, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is considering whether to allow MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park to run sportsbooks, but Encore Boston Harbor is already preparing. So far, Encore is the only outfit in the state with a sports betting license. There will be walk-up windows and digital kiosks running in time for the Super Bowl. "I think it'll do pretty good for us," said Jim Ghikas, general manager of Mike's Roast Beef, right across the street from Encore. "A lot of people go in there already and they do come here afterwards, and more bettors in there will only increase our business. We're looking forward to it." The Mass Gaming Commission held a virtual meeting Monday morning for the public to weigh-in, but quickly shut it down when no one from the public logged on. In the next couple of weeks, the Commission plans to consider whether to allow certain online betting companies to partner with casinos and run inside those venues. The Commission plans to license other companies operating exclusively online just in time for the March Madness basketball tournament. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A car crashed into a utility pole on Armory Street in Springfield Sunday evening. Western Mass News saw crews working to clear the scene around 4:00p.m. Traffic was delayed in the area as one lane was blocked off due to the accident. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: 2 $100,000 scratch tickets claimed; 1 in Springfield

Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

