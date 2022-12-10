PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Venice loses in last-minute collapse to Riverview

VENICE — The Venice girls basketball team learned a harsh lesson in closing out wins on Friday night against Riverview.

A pair of free throws by Venice guard Makenna Wright put the Lady Indians ahead by six points with under a minute remaining. However, it wouldn’t be enough as Riverview mounted some last-second heroics to come back and win, 58-57, in front of a half-full TeePee.

“Stupid turnovers at the end, but we’re young,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said of the late collapse. “I’m in a little pickle, ‘Do I slow it down, or do I continue to try and score?’

“That was pressure. We haven’t had pressure like that in a long time. There’s so much growth from this for us.”

In a strong start to the season for Venice (4-2) all four wins have come with double-digit leads in fourth quarter.

After dropping a season-opener at Riverview, 64-54, on Nov. 15 — missing starters Zoe O’Leary and Jayda Lanham to volleyball — Venice took control early against the Rams on Friday night.

Lanham scored eight points as she led Venice to a 14-8 advantage heading into the second quarter. However, that would be the Indians’ largest lead until the final minute.

Riverview (4-5) battled back as point guard Amiya Lloyd scored 10 of her team-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to take a 26-24 advantage into halftime.

Neither team could pull away in the second half.

For each bucket Riverview made in the third quarter, Venice forward Tessa O’Leary had an answer. The Indians’ sophomore scored 13 straight points for her team and also hit three 3-pointers.

“Tessa played well. Addy (Ivery) played amazing defense,” Martin said. “They all played so well and so hard, and that’s why they’re emotional. But they should be emotional. If they’re not, it means their heart isn’t in it.”

Headed into the fourth quarter knotted up at 40-40, Venice and Riverview remained neck-and-neck the rest of the way.

Venice sophomore Izzy Leggett came off the bench to help keep the Indians within striking distance often over the final few minutes.

In a span of a few minutes, Leggett drove for a layup, stole the ball, corralled an offensive rebound that led to a 3-pointer by Ivery, made a put-back layup, fought for a jump-ball call and drained a pair of free-throws.

On the other side of the court, Rams senior forward Krystal Montas kept her team in it with several drives to the net that drew a whistle.

Montas finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, including 8-of-10 free-throw shooting as a steady offensive weapon for Riverview.

At the end, it was Montas who had the final answer.

Down six after Wright’s two free throws, Montas hit a 3-pointer to pull within three and stole the ensuing in-bounds pass, leading to a layup that cut the deficit to one.

One more steal off another in-bounds pass led to a foul and a pair of free-throws by senior center Jaida Cunningham — giving Riverview a one-point lead with 1.4 seconds to play.

A last-second heave did not fall in Venice’s favor.

Tessa O’Leary finished with a game-high 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Ivery had eight points and four steals. Lanham added eight points and eight rebounds.

“They were right there,” Martin said. “That’s awesome. I hope we see them again in the district championship. We’ll watch film and see where we messed up.

“We got a little quick with the ball with a minute, two minutes left. We threw it away three times.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lemon Bay 57, Clewiston 38: The Mantas used a 26-6 run to pull away in the third quarter.

Sophomore Maya Collins led the way with 19 points, six assists, six rebounds and nine steals. Taylor Orris had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Karlie Kurtz chipped in 10 as Lemon Bay improved to 3-4.