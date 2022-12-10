Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
WRGB
Plow truck driver killed following crash in Coxsackie
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A Catskill man has died after a fatal crash while plowing a parking lot. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Lamont B. Jackson was plowing the parking lot at Essendant Distribution Center on 9W in Coxsackie at around midnight. Investigators say Jackson's plow...
WRGB
Crosswalk signals at busy intersection, broken since August, now fixed
Schenectady — We have good news to pass along, the crosswalk signals at the corner of Route 7 and Watt Street, are fixed!. Woodlawn Resident Laurel Barnes reached out to us this week, saying the signs had been broken since August. She was frustrated and worried about the safety for the people trying to cross busy Route 7 for months.
WRGB
Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
WRGB
Georgia man seen pulling out handgun during Ontario Street fight in custody, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man who Albany police officers observed taking a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street is in custody. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street. Officers observed approximately 50-60 people in the middle of the roadway.
WRGB
Alb Co. legislator calls for investigation on ethics around county mental health pharmacy
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Republican legislator Jennifer Whalen is calling for an outside investigation into the county's relationship with Genoa Healthcare, the company that operates the county mental health clinic pharmacy. The healthcare company bid for the pharmacy position back in 2019. This year the contract...
WRGB
Lansingburgh Historic District nominated for state, national registries
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul announcing Monday, 11 nominations for state and national registers of historic places,. including one Capital Region community. Troy's central Lansingburgh Historic District is on the list. The city of Troy has this map listed on its website, outlining what would make up the...
WRGB
Albany man accused of narcotics, possessing a stolen weapon
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony drug and weapons charges, after a traffic stop Saturday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was observed traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany, with illegal window tint.
WRGB
Man accused of breaking into Stewart's, stealing cigarettes and scratch-off tickets
HAGAMAN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest after deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the Village of Hagaman. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Stewart’s Shop located on South Pawling Street at around 2:30 AM on December 11th.
WRGB
Sheriff's Investigators ask for the public's help in Halfmoon
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a reported assault in Halfmoon. On December 9, 2022, at about 5:20 PM the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that while traveling on Lower Newtown Road just west of Button Road in Halfmoon, she was flagged down by an unknown male pedestrian who then forcefully pulled her from her SUV and assaulted her. The victim described the suspect as a male in his 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
WRGB
Climate Change and Warming Winters in the Northeast
Whether you're looking at it globally, nationally or locally, temperature observations over the last half century are explicitly showing that winters, defined for the northern hemisphere as the months of December, January, and February, have warmed and in some places have warmed a lot. In fact out of all four seasons, winters are warming the most rapidly, not just locally but throughout much of the country.
WRGB
Hudson police investigate shooting with possible ties to previous incident
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Hudson City Police are currently investigating an early-morning shooting that occurred Saturday in the area of 200 and 300 blocks of Warren Street within the City of Hudson. At approximately 1:40 a.m., a Hudson PD sergeant and officer were on foot on the 300 block...
WRGB
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
WRGB
Capital Region families "Shop With a Cop" for the holidays
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Fifteen families from the Capital Region received holiday gifts today during WGNA’s 7th annual Shop With a Cop. Every year many Capital Region families in need are chosen to have their holiday presents paid for. Children shop alongside local police officers at Crossgates Mall as they look for what will bring them joy this holiday season.
WRGB
Speedo Sprint brings out costumed runners for a cause
It was a chilly morning today but that didn't stop hundreds of people from dressing up as festive holiday characters and participating in the 17th annual Santa Speedo Sprint!. They took to the streets in their outfits, and yes some indeed wore Speedos, but it was all in the name of charity.
WRGB
More than two weeks since Samantha Humphrey was last seen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The constant snow making a significant impact across the region Sunday, and we're told that includes the ongoing search for Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, who's been missing now for two weeks. Schenectady police tell CBS 6 weather like this, sidelines them from searching. They unfortunately...
WRGB
Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
WRGB
iCARE students host holiday lights event for Toys for Tots
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — This holiday season, Colonie Central High School iCARE students want to show their support for the Capital Region Toys for Tots program. The students hosted a very special holiday lights event that included a parade, caroling, and first responders in festive clothing. Families came by the school and donated gifts as they watched on.
WRGB
Religious leaders encourage unity amidst antisemitism
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As we head into the new year, we can only hope the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in our state and around the country will be left in 2022. according to the antidefamation league, 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-Semitic incidents, including vandalism and assaults.
Comments / 0