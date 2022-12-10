Read full article on original website
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
fox13news.com
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
Bay News 9
Officials say Port Tampa Bay cruise season back with record numbers
TAMPA, Fla. — Officials at Port Tampa Bay are celebrating a record for cruise activity as 28,000 passengers travel on their ships this week alone. Officials at Port Tampa Bay expects to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars this week as a record number of passengers arrive. They...
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
iheart.com
WATCH: Tampa Bay News Reporter Has Coughing Fit While Reporting on Red Tide
Red tide has again taken over at some Tampa Bay and Sarasota beaches. High levels of the algae can cause respiratory distress in humans, as evidenced by the coughing fit 10 Tampa Bay reporter Malique Rankin experienced off-camera on Friday. We found this clip especially interesting because as we were...
995qyk.com
5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay
5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel
Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port RicheyPhoto byThe Hacienda | Website. Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Bay News 9
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
People are leaving these major US cities to come to Tampa
It's no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
St. Pete's Salt Creek is now a ‘Waterway of Cultural and Environmental Importance’
The resolution can teach us about cleaning our waterways and (maybe) restoring civil discourse to political life.
Bay News 9
Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
WESH
Report: FBI investigating after woman's body found wrapped in trash bag off Florida coast
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Reports indicate a woman's body was found off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida this weekend. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said the body was discovered by a good Samaritan Saturday about 13 miles west of Egmont Key.
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
Bay News 9
Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
