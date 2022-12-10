ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
Bay News 9

Officials say Port Tampa Bay cruise season back with record numbers

TAMPA, Fla. — Officials at Port Tampa Bay are celebrating a record for cruise activity as 28,000 passengers travel on their ships this week alone. Officials at Port Tampa Bay expects to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars this week as a record number of passengers arrive. They...
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
995qyk.com

5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay

5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
Uncovering Florida

Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel

Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port RicheyPhoto byThe Hacienda | Website. Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!
Bay News 9

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Bay News 9

Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection

TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
Bay News 9

Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
Bay News 9

Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session

TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
