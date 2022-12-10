ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer

No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
Charleston South Carolina, Fun Adventures – New Video by Airstream Life

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Charleston Legal Access – SC’s Only Sliding Scale, Nonprofit Law Firm

Lana Kleiman, Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access, is in the studio to discuss services. South Carolina’s first and only sliding-scale nonprofit law firm bridges the justice gap by providing quality and affordable legal services to those who do not qualify for legal aid and cannot afford a private attorney at market rates.
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC

Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison﻿

Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns

Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
Rich history highlighted at Dorchester County 125th anniversary event

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government celebrated the county’s 125th birthday on Saturday at Ashley River Park.  Community leaders gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dorchester County on Sunday with food, games, guest appearances, and community spotlights.  It was a birthday party with a purpose, as speakers shed light on the county’s […]
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
