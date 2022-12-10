Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman-owned distillery opening in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-operated and woman-owned distillery will soon open a new location in Charleston County. Striped Pig Distillery has announced a $10 million expansion that will create over 50 new jobs in North Charleston. “Striped Pig Distillery specializes in crafting Southern-style spirits including bourbon gin, rum, organic vodka and flavored iterations […]
FodorsTravel
Forget NYC! This U.S. City Is the Best in the Nation for Holiday Cheer
No one disputes that it’s a truly magical experience to watch the lighting of the iconic Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center before lacing up your ice skates for a lap around the ice rink. And there’s nothing like bundling up against the wintry winds for holiday shopping on Fifth Avenue with a cup of hot chocolate. But despite its twinkly lights and incredible displays, New York is expensive, busy, and cold. What if there were a U.S. destination as over-the-top sparkly, festive, and bright, but with palm trees shading your perfectly temperate outdoor holiday shopping? Welcome to cordial, cheerful downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston South Carolina, Fun Adventures – New Video by Airstream Life
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
foxcharleston.com
Charleston Legal Access – SC’s Only Sliding Scale, Nonprofit Law Firm
Lana Kleiman, Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access, is in the studio to discuss services. South Carolina’s first and only sliding-scale nonprofit law firm bridges the justice gap by providing quality and affordable legal services to those who do not qualify for legal aid and cannot afford a private attorney at market rates.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening – Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley, SC
Grand Opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio. [Charleston, SC] – Announcing the grand opening of Executive Session Men’s Grooming Studio in West Ashley on December 20, 2022. The studio creates a distinguished male grooming experience in a tranquil and luxurious masculine setting. It is a place to relax and refresh your mind and body while indulging in premium grooming services provided by experienced and caring grooming professionals.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
charlestondaily.net
Special Charleston, SC Area Events – December 19 – December 31, 2022
Musical at 34 West Theater Company. – Holiday Festival of Lights, November 11 – December 31 2022. Big annual holiday drive-through lights display at James Island County Park. More details. – A Christmas Carol, November 30 – December 21 2022. Holiday show at the Dock Street Theatre. –...
2 South Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
Pawleys Island, IOP, Beaufort among S.C.’s coziest towns
Pawleys Island, pounded earlier this year by Hurricane Ian, is the coziest small town in South Carolina, according to a new study from a matchmaking platform. It’s 58th coziest nationally, said the study by MyDatingAdviser.com. But don’t worry, some of Charleston’s area communities are on the list, too. Coming...
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in North Charleston, SC Apr 29th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Soul II Soul Tour presale password is now on WiseGuys Presale Codes. During the time of this time limited pre-sale members with total-access subscriptions have got an opportunity to get musical tickets earlier than the general public 😀. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who will be...
Rich history highlighted at Dorchester County 125th anniversary event
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government celebrated the county’s 125th birthday on Saturday at Ashley River Park. Community leaders gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Dorchester County on Sunday with food, games, guest appearances, and community spotlights. It was a birthday party with a purpose, as speakers shed light on the county’s […]
counton2.com
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
Birds from landfill causing chaos in South Carolina neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – They’re in the sky, perched in trees and on top of roofs. Birds of all types are flocking to the Grand Bees neighborhood in West Ashley. According to neighbors, they’re leaving behind a mess. “A lot of poop, a lot of debris left over in the yard. You know, it […]
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
North Charleston leaders handout bikes, coats to families in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon. North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season. “We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika […]
abcnews4.com
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
live5news.com
Charleston Southern celebrates PA school students and graduates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern University specifically honored its Physician Assistant school students and graduates with a December ceremony. During the event, the school gave out white coats to some of its students who reached a milestone in their training during the year. They also celebrated the graduation of...
wtoc.com
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
counton2.com
Dorchester Co. leaders to host Christmas Festival December 18
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County will host a Christmas festival on December 18. Dorchester County Government and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will team up to put on a holiday festival at the recently opened Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled for December 18...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina, is one of America's greatest cities, hosting some of the best family-friendly neighborhoods. Here are a few to consider.
