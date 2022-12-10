Read full article on original website
Stuff the Bus is in its final push to meet 10,000 toys
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The countdown to Christmas is inching closer for Stuff the Bus. Stuff the Bus Coordinator Skip Bondur is looking to get 10,000 toys for the toy drive. He said they’re about 4,000 toys short with just two days left to go. However, Bondur is...
A Panama City Business Hosts “Stuff the Pup Bus” Donation Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the season of giving and one local business is making sure shelter pets aren’t forgotten this Christmas. Naju Pet Boarding in Panama City is hosting its first-ever “Stuff the Pup Bus” donation drive. Naju is collecting food, toys, and cleaning supplies to donate to four local rescues: Bay County Animal Shelter, Mew Tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue, Castaway Cats and Dogs, and Quincy’s Hope Canine Coalition. The goal is for every shelter pet to get a toy this Christmas.
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is still looking for donations to go towards their first fundraiser house. Habitat officials were set up at the Panana City Farmer’s Markert over the weekend to spread the word about their latest project. If you are interested...
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
Bay County Chamber of Commerce brings back record breaking amount of awards
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County chamber of commerce has won the “Chamber of the Year” award for its 5th time. The chamber called a meeting on Monday to announce the many awards they received. Chamber leaders said they broke records with the largest return of awards they’ve brought back from at the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) fall conference in Ocala, FL.
Holiday party survey discussion on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed holiday parties and an interesting survey that goes along with that. Jessica and Sam talked about the different survey questions like how many people get stressed by visiting extended family or who sneaks out of the office Christmas party early.
Bay District Schools Caroling Event
On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday...
Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
Salvage Santa retiring after forty four years of volunteering
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local man has been giving back to the Panhandle community for 44 years. Mike Jones, or Salvage Santa, is a retired Bay District Schools police officer. Each holiday season, he gives away hundreds of bikes. “We put together over 100 bicycles in about two hours,” Jones said. “We had […]
Have a heart healthy holiday season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The most wonderful time of the year is also the easiest time to overindulge. Medical experts say heart attack deaths are also more likely. Dr. Mitchell Elkind, Chief Clinical Science Officer at the American Heart Association, says, “One of the main drivers of that is that people tend not to seek medical attention as much over the holidays.”
Hathaway Bridge lights replaced after months
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You don’t have to cross the 20-year-old Hathaway Bridge in the dark anymore. The 14 lights on the east bound side heading into Panama City are now working. For a few months, the lights on the Hathaway Bridge have been missing, broken or just...
Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats part two
Chipley Bugle
The First United Methodist Church of Chipley presents Christmas Cantada
On December 11, 2022, The First United Methodist Church of Chipley presented a Christmas Concert, with a live Orchestra and the concert was also live on Facebook.
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
Girls Inc. partners up with ukulele orchestra for Christmas concert
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Ukulele Orchestra of St Andrews teamed up with Girls Inc. out on Panama City Beach Monday afternoon to hold a Christmas concert. “I liked how I got to hang out with my friends and also do ukulele at the same time,” Girls Inc. member Natalie West said. “My friends give me motivation to do it too because sometimes it makes me a little bit nervous.”
2022 ‘Squats for Tots’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City CrossFit held its second “Squats for Tots” event Sunday morning. “It’s wonderful for the kids, for the community, and the excitement that our gym pours into it at the end when you start to see some guys get some numbers up,” competitor Kelsey Barr said. “It’s awesome.”
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is the county seat of Bay County, Florida. With its location surrounded by water, the city enjoys a warm climate, a laid-back lifestyle, and plenty of outdoor activities. But the fun doesn’t stop there! You can enjoy a visit to Panama City without breaking the bank. Here’s...
