Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
YSU professors get reinstated with back pay
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — YSU-OEA, the union representing faculty at Youngstown State University, announced Monday that a federal arbiter ruled in favor of two Dana School of Music professors who lost their jobs due to budget cuts last year. Now, those professors are to be reinstated immediately with back pay.
WYTV.com
Catering business teams with mission to feed needy in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The need continues to feed hungry people in the Mahoning Valley and one place people get that needed food is the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. Fusillo Catering donated $2,500 Monday to the mission. Mark Fusillo wanted to help feed the people who feed...
WYTV.com
Valley community program holds 1st party since pre-pandemic
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year hiatus, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Mahoning Valley held its annual holiday party on Saturday at Girard High School. Children enrolled in the program got to celebrate with their families and Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Many volunteers, including students...
WYTV.com
Petition asking for removal of trustee, former resource officer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Friday, a local woman started a petition in an attempt to get a judge to hear a case for the removal of one of the township’s trustees. At Monday’s trustee meeting, she was there to add more signatures to the several hundred already acquired.
WYTV.com
‘It could face the wrecking ball’: Meeting to discuss plans for vacant school building
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Poland Union School on Riverside Drive has been vacant for a year and a half, costing the district $50,000 a year to maintain. On Wednesday, there will be a public meeting discussing plans to turn the building into apartments — and eventually condos. Dominic...
WYTV.com
Youngstown councilwomen giving away food for the holidays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of Youngstown council members are coming together to provide holiday dinners to residents. Councilwoman Lauren McNally, 5th Ward, and Councilwoman Anita Davis, 6th Ward, organized a community outreach event to help community members. “With the increased cost of groceries and the shortages being...
WYTV.com
2 apply for prosecutor opening after Gains’ retirement
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two have applied to the Mahoning County Democratic Party to fill the remainder of the term of the retiring Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains. Gina DeGenova and Brad Gessner will be the two candidates considered when the party’s central committee meets Jan. 7. The...
WYTV.com
Weekend OVI checkpoint results released
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force sent out results from two sobriety checkpoints held Friday. One checkpoint was set up on Market Street and the other was on Mahoning avenue. Both were in Youngstown. Between the two, 295 cars passed through and 11...
WYTV.com
Procession honors life of task force K-9
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A hero’s goodbye for Trumbull County K-9 Deputy Lord. Lord lost his battle with cancer Monday. Other deputies, along with officers from other nearby departments in Trumbull County and the Ohio State Highway Patrol escorted Lord for his final ride. Lord, a German...
WYTV.com
Youngstown releases info on holiday trash pick-up schedule
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown has released information about its holiday trash pick-up schedule. The city announced on its website that it will not be changing its trash removal days this year. This is due to the landfill being open on both December 26 and January 2.
WYTV.com
Hundreds visit Warren for 2nd Hometown Holiday celebration
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night in Warren, hundreds came out to celebrate at the Hometown Holidays Second Annual Celebration. It was from 4-8 p.m. Those young and young at heart braved damp conditions to indulge in a little holiday cheer. “I like the songs that they’re singing,”...
WYTV.com
City of Sharon kicks off business holiday display contest
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is holding its first Sharon City Business Holiday Display Contest. The contest begins Monday and runs through Dec. 23. Thirty businesses are participating. Community members are able to vote for their favorite display. Voting ends at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 ....
WYTV.com
Volunteers make Build-A-Bears for hospitalized kids
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning. It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU. The children were able to...
WYTV.com
Local firefighters honored for Kentucky disaster relief
(WKBN) — Calcutta and Hanover Township firefighters returned to Mayfield, Kentucky this weekend for a memorial for the tornado that devastated the area. It was just a year ago when Calcutta Fire Chief Dave McCoy, Lieutenant Randy Schneider and Hanover Township Firefighter Tim Roush aided in the recovery efforts.
WYTV.com
Court rules local medical business can’t claim COVID losses on insurance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — During Ohio’s emergency health order and COVID-19 shutdown, there were many medical services and procedures that were deemed nonessential and therefore stopped. One of those impacted was Neuro-Communication Services, which has an office in Boardman called Hearing Innovations. Because of the health orders, Neuro-Communication...
WYTV.com
Cost typo on Mahoning County dog license forms
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook Page, there was an inaccurate section on the license order forms that were mailed out to residents. Licenses are $20 per dog — but the order form says $40, which is incorrect. License season is...
WYTV.com
Despite inflation, holiday shoppers support local artists
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There have been plenty of holiday gift and art shows around the Mahoning Valley. Various artists around the area held a show in downtown Youngstown on Sunday. Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown was filled with photographs, jewelry, paintings and other pieces of art for the...
WYTV.com
Buhl Model Train Society holds annual holiday show
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — This weekend, the Buhl Model Train Society held its annual holiday train show. Families and train enthusiasts alike gathered at the Buhl Club in Sharon to check out some amazing displays. Some hobbyists shared it took months to put some of the displays together. Each...
WYTV.com
Phipps Family Memorial hosts chili cook-off, coat drive
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday night in Struthers, the AMVETS Post 44 hosted a chili cook-off and coat drive. That coat drive started in November when businesses around Struthers collected coats to be donated to kids at Struthers schools. This is the second time the Phipps Family Memorial has...
WYTV.com
Christmas spirit on display with local toy drives
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Toy drives are happening all over the Valley, and one Columbiana County is spotlighting an effort by two schools. For more than 25 years, students from Springfield and Crestview Middle Schools have been collecting toys, games and personal items to donate. Monday, the students from...
Comments / 0