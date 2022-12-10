ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many, LA

kalb.com

Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?

MANY, La. (KALB) - Just a few days after the Many Tigers captured the Division III State Championship, the team’s third title in nine years, many fans and players are already wondering if that success can continue to reach their 5th straight championship game. The Tigers have played for...
MANY, LA
kalb.com

Gumbo Cookoff

When things click for Northwestern State, the results are fun to watch. Redemption tour complete: Many caps off undefeated season with the Division III State Title. For the third time since 2014, Many, Louisiana can be referred to as Title Town. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
MERRYVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 98,063 pounds of food

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The results of the 2022 KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

Midwest style deer management working in Sabine

There is an area in Louisiana capable of naturally producing habitat amenable to growing big healthy bucks and does. Land along the Mississippi delta is rich in nutrients with plants growing naturally there that are highly nutritious. Deer that feed on such a bountiful buffet tend to grow larger bodies with bucks sporting impressive racks.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start

NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade. The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – December 6, 2022

May 1, 1938 – December 5, 2022. Service: Thursday, December 8 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Service: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches. Curtis Lawrence Johnson. November 28, 2022. Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
COUSHATTA, LA

