The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
kalb.com
Can Many make 5th straight championship game in 2023?
kalb.com
Many’s Coach Jess Curtis joins Sportsnite after their undefeated title run
One-armed player for Northwestern State scores first points
As soon as Hansel Emmanuel began to weave in from the right wing, his Northwestern State teammates started to stand up. When he dribbled between two defenders for a stylish layup, most everyone in the gym joined them.
kalb.com
Redemption tour complete: Many caps off undefeated season with the Division III State Title
kalb.com
Gumbo Cookoff
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
ktalnews.com
Update: Severe storms Tuesday could arrive later
A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday bringing the threat of severe storms with damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Much colder air will settle in behind the front and will likely stick around through Christmas. 10 pm Monday update: The latest run of Futurecast...
kalb.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive collects 98,063 pounds of food
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The results of the 2022 KALB Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.
kalb.com
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful receives Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Trash Receptacle Grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful to help with the litter in and around the community’s parks, roads and highways throughout the city of Natchitoches. Keep Louisiana Beautiful awarded Keep Natchitoches Beautiful with...
KSLA
8-year-old boy wows the crowd with vocal talent at Christmas festival
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - This 3rd grade boy has done it again; he’s blown the crowd away with yet another spectacular performance, singing “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of a crowd at the Coushatta Christmas Festival on Dec. 8, and wowed...
fgazette.com
Midwest style deer management working in Sabine
There is an area in Louisiana capable of naturally producing habitat amenable to growing big healthy bucks and does. Land along the Mississippi delta is rich in nutrients with plants growing naturally there that are highly nutritious. Deer that feed on such a bountiful buffet tend to grow larger bodies with bucks sporting impressive racks.
KSLA
Lighted Boat Parade in Natchitoches ready to start
NACHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Christmas Festival of Lights is approaching, and so is the Lighted Boat Parade. The Lighted Boat Parade is one of the most anticipated events of the Christmas Festival; it starts on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. When the sun goes down, the Parade Boat will make its way downtown along the Cane River for guests to enjoy.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
The Grinch “arrested” by Sheriff Mitchell during Many, La. Christmas parade
The Grinch was "caught and arrested" by Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell at the Many Christmas Parade this afternoon after concerned citizens "reported" the Grinch was causing a disturbance and throwing garlic into the crowd.
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man. Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 371 in Louisiana resulted in the death of an unrestrained 57-year-old Coushatta man. The crash is under investigation, and speed is believed to have been a factor.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – December 6, 2022
May 1, 1938 – December 5, 2022. Service: Thursday, December 8 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Service: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches. Curtis Lawrence Johnson. November 28, 2022. Service: Saturday, December 17 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church,...
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
