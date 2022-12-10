ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Miami Valley flu surge causing cold, flu medicine shortage

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JGnu_0jdoE4Cw00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Christmas fast-approaching, families have a new item on their shopping list: flu medication, and the surge in cases is making that more difficult to find.

With the level of illness spreading in the community, Cedar Care Village Pharmacy Director Justin Coby said it could indicate we are headed toward a drug shortage.

“It is common supply and demand,” Coby said. “The demand is high. Flu rates are the worst they’ve been in over a decade.”

Whether you or your children need medication to manage flu symptoms, or antibiotics for an infection, these medications might be hard to find right now.

“You’re going to see folks struggling to find those products staying on the shelves because of how aggressive this influenza season is,” Coby said.

2 NEWS reporter Allison Gens walked through several stores in the Miami Valley Friday to look at the supply of medicines and saw empty spaces on the shelves, and even a sign telling customers they’re experiencing supplier shortages.

‘Tripledemic’ could occur this winter raising concerns of RSV

Coby said both prescription and over-the-counter medications are in short supply right now, and there are a number of factors, including two slow flu seasons prior.

“We knew it was going to be a bad season, but if you think about it, from the time to manufacture through the supply chain to get to the end user, they would have had to have known that for a long time,” Coby said.

Coby recommends calling around to different stores and local pharmacies to see what’s in stock.

If you cannot find the medicine you need, contact your doctor about the options you have to manage symptoms at home.

Dr. Jordan Knox, family physician with Kettering Health Springfield, said the key is plenty of rest and plenty of water.

Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility

“The best thing is to take frequent small sips of water, two teaspoons every three to five minutes,” Knox said. “It really does add up, and it’s easy enough on the stomach.”

Knox said with medicines in short supply, the best step is prevention. He said everyone should be washing their hands, staying home when sick and even wearing a mask when not feeling well.

He also said it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

“With holiday travel, gatherings coming up, if you haven’t already had your influenza vaccination this season, please get one in the next couple of days or as soon as possible,” Knox said.

Flu season typically peaks between December and February, and some experts predict the supply chain issues could continue into early next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

CDC map puts 7 states in worst category for flu activity

(NEXSTAR) – The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has seven states, plus Washington, D.C., in the highest category for flu activity, shown in purple on the map below. Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Virginia are all categorized as “very high.”
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season

The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
AOL Corp

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A chart compares the most common symptoms of each virus

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Flu hospitalization rate highest in over a decade

Influenza activity is elevated across the country just as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings and travel, per updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday. The big picture: The flu hospitalization rate is at the highest for this time of year in more than a decade...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WebMD

Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
DALLAS, TX
Mount Shasta Herald

Doctors warn flu season is 'fierce' and is getting worse. Here's what to know.

Though the “tripledemic” – COVID-19, RSV and influenza – remains a problem in many places, experts say the flu is beginning to hit the country hard. Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said he has seen the first signs that RSV infections may be stabilizing after an early jump, while COVID-19 is “smoldering.”
TENNESSEE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WDTN

WDTN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy