Fort Carson, CO

Susan Hammond
3d ago

Why are we still selling puppies from a pet store that comes from puppy mills? I hope this poor Lil one gets a lifetime home. shut down pet stores. shame on us as humans

FOX21News.com

Escaped convict arrested in Pueblo

Trees for Troops taking place at Fort Carson on Friday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Voice of the consumer: Three holiday scams to look out for

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many scams tend to ramp up this time of year. I’m talking with the Colorado attorney general about holiday scams we should watch for right now. You may have seen this interview as part of our Fraud Friday segment during “11 News at Noon.”
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KKTV

Threat against Fountain-Fort Carson High School deemed not credible

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials say a threat made against a Pikes Peak-region high school is not credible, and school will continue as normal Monday. In a letter to families, the Fountain-Fort Carson High School principal said the threat was thoroughly investigated and found to be false. “This weekend, Fountain-Fort...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KDVR.com

Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight

A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?

Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
COLORADO STATE

