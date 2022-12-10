ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Methodist Mansfield Team Treats Patients on Medical Mission to Honduras

El Progreso, Honduras, is about 2,000 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and a world away. "The need is different there," said Dr. Joshua Trussell. "We could do 30 patients a week and just take out gallbladders and not even catch up on their needs." Trussell is a general surgeon...
MANSFIELD, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Arrive alive: Parkland trauma physician warns of holiday highway hazards

Whether it’s making a “happy holidays” phone call from behind the wheel, rushing to the next party or indulging in some rum eggnog before hitting the road, Parkland Health physicians warn travelers to be careful this holiday season. Driving when you’re tired, impaired or distracted is always...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened

A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence

The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
FORNEY, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?

Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?

North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash

PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations

As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy