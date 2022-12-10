Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Methodist Mansfield Team Treats Patients on Medical Mission to Honduras
El Progreso, Honduras, is about 2,000 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and a world away. "The need is different there," said Dr. Joshua Trussell. "We could do 30 patients a week and just take out gallbladders and not even catch up on their needs." Trussell is a general surgeon...
dallasexaminer.com
Arrive alive: Parkland trauma physician warns of holiday highway hazards
Whether it’s making a “happy holidays” phone call from behind the wheel, rushing to the next party or indulging in some rum eggnog before hitting the road, Parkland Health physicians warn travelers to be careful this holiday season. Driving when you’re tired, impaired or distracted is always...
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence
The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.
Approximately 3,500 FEC members without power due to vehicle vs. utility line crash near Forney
FORNEY, Texas — A vehicle crash involving utility lines caused power outages north of Forney on Monday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and CareFlite were dispatched to a reported vehicle vs. utility pole on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 near Dayton Drive, which is located south of University Drive.
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
Difference Maker saves injured dog from busy highway
A North Texas woman risked her life to save a dog. Now she’s made lifelong friends. She’s this week’s KRLD Difference Maker. One year ago, Lety Mendez was driving to work when she saw cars in front of her braking and swerving.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
dallasexpress.com
Why Are so Many People Getting Sick?
North Texans are experiencing a surge in sniffles this holiday season as the region battles an onslaught of sickness brought on by the “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu, and COVID-19. In November, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported a spike in the flu on top of already high rates of RSV and COVID-19. As none of these illnesses are new, what is driving the outbreak?
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian who crossed I-10 dies after getting hit by at least 3 vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said the person who crossed I-10 on Saturday died after getting hit by at least three vehicles if not more. Officials have not identified the person who died. The incident happened on I-10 east at the Dallas exit. The vehicles known that...
Southwest Airlines employee goes extra mile to reunite girl, stuffed dog named ‘Dog Dog’
DALLAS — A Southwest Airlines employee went the extra mile to reunite a young girl and her stuffed dog named, “Dog Dog.”. Southwest Airlines shared the journey of Dog Dog, who went on a fun and incredible journey to be reunited with a girl named Luna. The journey was shared on Southwest Airlines’ Facebook page, according to WFAA.
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
fox4news.com
North Texas man who suffered heart attack at gym saved by people who knew CPR
ALLEN, Texas - A 41-year-old man is sharing his story of survival after suffering a heart attack while participating in a cardio boxing class. The seemingly healthy father only remembers starting the class, before waking up in the hospital. Now he's thanking the people around him for their quick thinking...
dallasexpress.com
Surgeon Still Employed Despite Deadly Allegations
As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Dr. Therese Duane recently defeated a lawsuit brought against her by the family of a patient, Berman DePaz-Martinez, who died while under her care. At issue was Duane’s unilateral decision to remove DePaz-Martinez from a ventilator, which quickly caused his death as he could not breathe on his own.
firefighternation.com
Dallas (TX) Fire Engine Lands in Ditch Responding to Four-Alarm Shopping Center Fire
Dallas Fire-Rescue battled a three-alarm fire at a shopping center Friday morning, and a fire engine went off the road in responding to it. The call to the commercial building in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard came in at about 7 a.m. and quckly escalated to three alarms, WFAA reported.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating After Casket Left Outside Fort Worth Mayor's Home
A casket bearing the name of Atatiana Jefferson and other people shot by Fort Worth Police appeared outside the home of Fort Worth’s mayor over the weekend. Officers were called to Mayor Mattie Parker's home at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Photos posted on social media show a gray coffin...
