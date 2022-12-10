Read full article on original website
New coffee shop coming soon to the Med City
ROCHESTER, Minn.-A new coffee shop is opening up soon. This will be Spyhouse Coffee Roasters first location in Rochester. It should provide around 12 to 14 jobs to the community this year. Kevin Wencel, the president of Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, said he feels good about creating a community for his employees.
The Sons of the American Legion holds Toys for Tots drive and pancake breakfast
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is right around the corner and the Toys For Tots campaign is still collecting toys for Santa and his sleigh. The Sons of the American Legion held a toy drive Saturday morning at the American Legion Post 92 In Rochester. Anyone was welcome to bring in...
Check Out The Amazing House in Rochester With Cousin Eddie!
Where To See The Awesome Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold Christmas Display in Rochester, Minnesota. It's the most magical time of the year! Let your kids stay in their pj's, warm up the car, and enjoy a night of seeing some of the best Christmas lights in Rochester, Minnesota. Use this list of neighborhoods to find some of the best displays this year - and yes, Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold are making an appearance in Rochester once again! And if you have an amazing Christmas light display of your own, send us a photo here for a chance to win $500 cash!
First trip sub-zero next week?
It’s possible. The long range is zeroing in on a pattern to yield temperatures well below normal. Next Thursday into the weekend looks to boast some of the coldest. For now we have single digit high temperatures with below zero lows in that timeframe. But the finer details will likely dictate if we can go colder. Wind most likely plays a role with wind chills diving even farther. No doubt we’ll be watching this setup closely.
Fundraiser in Rochester for nonprofit RideAbility
ROCHESTER, Minn.-At Rochester Pet & Country Store, there was a fundraiser to help out a nonprofit. Money raised from the "RideAbility Cookie Walk" will go toward helping RideAbility take care of their horses during the winter months. RideAbility is an organization that offers horseback riding to families of children or adults with special needs. Jeanie Michelizzi, the executive director of RideAbility, said the success of the fundraiser is deeply inspiring.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
$7,000 donated to new law enforcement memorial in Rochester
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association has donated $7,000 to the law enforcement memorial being built in Rochester. This is the first time the association has donated to the memorial, which will honor 4 fallen heroes in Dodge County:. - Hayfield City Marshal Ole...
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
RPU in the process of fixing crucial component to Silver Lake Dam
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Utilities said it is fixing the Silver Lake Dam's hydraulic lifter and should be completed by Dec. 16. Tony Benson, who is the communications coordinator for RPU, said the company had to drawdown the lake's water by five feet in order to repair the lifter, which controls the lift gates.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
Pitching and catching minicamp in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a pitching and catching minicamp at D-BAT Rochester this morning.…
Mayo Clinic CEO pay climbed 27% in 2021 as health giant resumed raises
Mayo Clinic, which lowered executive pay during the first year of the pandemic, resumed raises in 2021. Some of the Rochester, Minn.-based health system's highest-ranking officials saw pay gains of more than 20%. The Post Bulletin has a report on the pay increases, which were led by a 27% raise...
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
Albert Lea man pleads guilty to assaulting a woman in March
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a kitchen knife is pleading guilty. Jason Lee Beloate, 41 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2023. Beloate was arrested in March and...
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
