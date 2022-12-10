Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Related
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable Monday
Adams is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to right ankle soreness. Adams appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Monday, Brandon Clarke will likely see increased run.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Masterful performance in return
Doncic supplied 38 points (13-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 121-114 win over the Thunder. Doncic picked right up where he left off, carrying the Mavericks to a much-needed victory over a tenacious Thunder team. After taking the night off in the last game due to a quad strain, Doncic showed no signs of rust, even connecting on nine of 10 shots from the free throw line. The Mavericks will need Doncic firing on all cylinders on a nightly basis if they hope to press for a high playoff seed, meaning his value is all but locked in ROS, barring injury.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Arizona State wins 8th straight, holds off Creighton, 73-71
LAS VEGAS (AP) Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 19 points and his jumper with 1:42 left proved to be the difference as Arizona State watched a last-second Ryan Nembhard 3-pointer carom off the rim to preserve a 73-71 victory in the final game of the Jack Jones Hoopfest on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
The Portland Trail Blazers will play host again and welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Monday. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Trail Blazers are...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: May return for road trip
Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Ingram (toe) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram and Herbert Jones (ankle) will miss their seventh and fifth consecutive games,...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Departs with sprained ankle
Middleton departed Sunday's game at Houston due to a sprained left ankle and will not return. Playing in his fifth game since missing the first month-plus of the season while recovering from wrist surgery, Middleton appeared to sustain the sprained ankle midway through the first quarter. He exited after roughly five minutes and did not re-enter the game until early in the second quarter, when he appeared to still be bothered by the injury. Until further notice, Middleton should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's showdown with the Warriors in Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
CBS Sports
Titans' Andrew Adams: Shows up in blowout loss
Adams logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 36-22 defeat versus the Titans. Adams tied his season high in tackles despite finishing with two fewer stops than linebacker Monty Rice in Week 14. The 30-year-old safety stepped up into a near-every-down role starting Week 7, though he's started seeing his usage shift more toward special teams over the past three games. Nevertheless, Adams still played 56 of Tennessee's 72 defensive snaps behind top safeties Kevin Byard (72) and Amani Hooker (63). Adams has now logged a career-high 51 tackles over 10 games this season, and he should continue serving a prominent role against the Chargers in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Kawhi Leonard has best game of season vs. Celtics; Clippers show how dangerous they can be when healthy
The Boston Celtics entered Monday night with the best record, and best offense, in the NBA, but they were thoroughly outplayed in a 113-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers have been a bit of an afterthought so far this season thanks to a host of injury issues, but with the win over Boston they reminded the league just how dangerous they can be when at full strength.
CBS Sports
Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal
The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the season on Sunday night, dropping 38 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His shooting display, which included six made 3-pointers, was so impressive that the Lakers are now apparently interested in trading for him. As the...
Comments / 0