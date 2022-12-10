ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Egle gets 3rd World Cup women’s luge win of the season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byTOf_0jdoDIRe00
1 of 10

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Madeleine Egle of Austria got her third win in as many races this season on Friday night, widening her lead atop the women’s World Cup luge standings.

Egle rallied past Germany’s Julia Taubitz to win gold at the Whistler Sliding Center. Egle’s time was 1 minute, 17.137 seconds; Taubitz was just behind in 1:17.161.

Germany’s Merle Fräbel was third in 1:17.182. The U.S. had a very solid night, with Summer Britcher finishing seventh, Emily Sweeney 10th and Brittney Arndt 12th.

Egle now has 300 points in the overall World Cup standings, with Taubitz (225) second and Sweeney (206) third.

In the men’s race, Germany’s Felix Loch had the fastest time in both heats and won gold over Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl and Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller.

For the U.S., Tucker West was fifth, Chris Mazdzer was 10th and Jonny Gustafson placed 12th.

Kindl moved into first place in the men’s overall standings, his 255 points just ahead of fellow Austrian Nico Gleischer’s 246. Fischnaller (195) is third.

The men’s doubles, women’s doubles and team relay races are all Saturday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Moroccan World Cup ‘dream’ faces biggest test against France

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and its star striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina...
The Associated Press

Bangladesh looking for consistency in first test vs. India

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh will have to find some consistency over five days in order to secure an elusive test victory against India when they take on their sub-continent rival for the opening game of a two-match series on Wednesday. Bangladesh haven’t won a test at home since...
The Associated Press

Slovakia Signs $1.37 Billion Deal for 152 CV90s under Government-to-Government Agreement

STOCKHOLM & FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- As part of a government-to-government agreement between Sweden and the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Defence of the Slovak Republic has signed a $1.37 billion (€1.3 billion) agreement for the delivery of 152 CV9035 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from BAE Systems. The CV90s will be produced and delivered in several configurations with the full cooperation of Slovak industry including ZTS - ŠPECIÁL as the main industry partner to BAE Systems. Other Slovak state-owned and private companies will take critical roles in producing the vehicles and supporting the program in the longer term. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221211005074/en/ Slovakia has signed a $1.37 billion deal for 152 CV90s from BAE Systems under a government-to-government agreement. (Credit: BAE Systems)
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Storm batters Iberian peninsula, causes damage in Lisbon

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An Atlantic storm slammed into the Iberian peninsula leaving behind a trail of destruction Tuesday, especially in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, before moving eastward into Spain. Portuguese authorities enlisted military units to help drain floodwaters in Lisbon, a coastal city, a week after one person...
The Associated Press

US almost sent Reyna home from World Cup for lack of hustle

NEW YORK (AP) — American midfielder Gio Reyna almost was sent home from the World Cup because of a lack of hustle in training, for which he later apologized. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter revealed the team’s concerns about a player when he spoke last week at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York. Excerpts of his remarks were later published in a newsletter by Charter Works, which analyzes management and workplace trends.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy