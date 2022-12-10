ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

cw34.com

CBS12 partners with Palm Beach Symphony for 'Play It Forward' instrument donation drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD

STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce

BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

City announces death of Boynton Beach police officer

The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer. Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team. The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. They released the following statement:. It is with our deepest...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Residential fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, several St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to SE Atlantus Avenue. There were no injuries and no other structures involved. The cause is under investigation at...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

