cw34.com
CBS12 partners with Palm Beach Symphony for 'Play It Forward' instrument donation drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is partnering with the Palm Beach Symphony to help make a difference. The "Play It Forward" instrument donation drive aims to help underserved schools provide instruments for students in music programs. Additionally, winners of the annual Lisa Bruna B-Major Award for high school seniors with plans to major in music in post-high school education will receive a new instrument as part of the program.
cw34.com
Thousands of veterans' graves won't have wreaths this weekend amid wreath shortage
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A national non-profit is in need. Wreaths Across America is on a mission to remember our fallen service members. Every December — the group places wreaths at the graves of veterans across the country. But this year — donations came up short —...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD
STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
15th Anniversary Of Boca Raton Bochicchio Murders-Still No Arrests
The mother and daughter were found dead inside their SUV in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall back on December 12th, 2007.
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
Florida teacher fired after viral TikTok shows her interrupting students’ prayer
A Florida teacher was fired after a viral TikTok appeared to show her interrupting Muslim students as they prayed.
WPBF News 25
'He loved everybody': Loved ones of Fort Pierce man killed in weekend shooting demand answers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Devontreal Ingram. Detectives are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler 300 that they believe is linked to the crime. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
cbs12.com
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
treasurecoast.com
BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce
BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
wflx.com
City announces death of Boynton Beach police officer
The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer. Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team. The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. They released the following statement:. It is with our deepest...
cw34.com
Residential fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, several St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to SE Atlantus Avenue. There were no injuries and no other structures involved. The cause is under investigation at...
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
cw34.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
cw34.com
Delray Beach Police in need of toys for annual drive
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Help brighten a child's Christmas this year. The Delray Beach Police Department is in need of more toys for their annual toy drive. They are looking for stuffed animals and scooters for pre-teen and teenaged boys and girls. They also need body wash and...
WPBF News 25
Sheriff William Snyder's plea to victims of predator: 'It's just justice. If you’ve been a victim, come forward'
STUART, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says his office believes there are more victims involved with a case that led to an arrest last week, and it's important they now come forward. "It's just justice. If you’ve been a victim, come forward, talk to law enforcement, we...
