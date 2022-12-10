ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Cedar Grove loses state title on controversial call

The Cedar Grove High School Saints’ defense stopped Sandy Creek High School’s offense several times in the red zone in the GHSA 3A Football State Championship on Dec. 10 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. However, a controversial call on third and goal gave Sandy Creek a 21-17...
ELLENWOOD, GA
thecomeback.com

Controversial Georgia HS state championship finish goes viral

The Sandy Creek High School Patriots of Tyrone, Georgia defeated Cedar Grove High School Saints of Tyrone, Georgia in the state’s 3A High School Football Championship Game on Saturday. Sandy Creek came away with a 21-17 win. The winning score came with less than a minute left. That score was controversial — going viral for all of the wrong reasons.
TYRONE, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
13WMAZ

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia holds last performance

MACON, Ga. — The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia returned once more for their last show of the season on Sunday. Dozens of people packed out the Grand Opera House this weekend and last weekend as they performed a total of 5 shows. The series of dance performances tells the...
MACON, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment

Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgxa.tv

Third Eye Blind to play Macon in March

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Third Eye Blind is coming to Macon. In a media release, the Macon Centreplex announces Third Eye Blind will play the Macon City Auditorium on March 15, 2023, as part of their '25 years in the Blind' tour. “Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finishes fourth for Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK — The odds were stacked against Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Saturday night as he went up against three of the nation's best quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy award. Bennett came up short, as the 2021 national championship-winning signal caller finished in fourth place -- behind Ohio State...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

InTown Macon holds 2022 'Holiday Tour of Homes'

MACON, Ga. — InTown Macon kicked off the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday, where they highlighted 9 beautiful and historic homes and 4 churches. Folks had the chance to tour the homes and take in some of the beautiful architecture of years past. High Street Church and...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

