SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.

SPALDING COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO