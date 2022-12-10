Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
Cedar Grove loses state title on controversial call
The Cedar Grove High School Saints’ defense stopped Sandy Creek High School’s offense several times in the red zone in the GHSA 3A Football State Championship on Dec. 10 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. However, a controversial call on third and goal gave Sandy Creek a 21-17...
Macon, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Macon. The John Hancock Academy basketball team will have a game with Covenant Academy on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00. The John Hancock Academy basketball team will have a game with Covenant Academy on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
WMAZ
Northside head coach Chad Alligood announces his resignation after three seasons
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After three seasons at Northside High School, head coach Chad Alligood announced his resignation on Monday. Alligood released a statement on Twitter announcing he was stepping down as the head coach of the football team. He served as an assistant coach at Northside before a...
thecomeback.com
Controversial Georgia HS state championship finish goes viral
The Sandy Creek High School Patriots of Tyrone, Georgia defeated Cedar Grove High School Saints of Tyrone, Georgia in the state’s 3A High School Football Championship Game on Saturday. Sandy Creek came away with a 21-17 win. The winning score came with less than a minute left. That score was controversial — going viral for all of the wrong reasons.
A Georgia high school football championship game goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The 3A GHSA State Championship Game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove had a viral moment with a blown TD call. This moment may lead to the implementation of instant replay in state championships games going forward.
Georgia football: Could these talented players join the 2023 class?
Georgia football is closing on another top-three recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, and the Dawgs are busy finalizing who will be inking their names on Dec. 21 for Early Signing Day. While this group is already full of talented players, more guys could join it and make this recruiting cycle special.
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett is motivated and one new offer
Georgia football is finally done with the honors, outside the Joe Moore award, so the Dawgs can now focus on Ohio State for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Enough of the distractions — it’s time to focus on the main thing and win another national championship. Of course,...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Georgia football recruiting is hitting the sweet spot in 2023 class
Georgia football has its coaching staff on the road recruiting their tails off and finalizing the 2023 class ahead of Early Signing Day. Head coach Kirby Smart has been making in-home visits like a madman, showing the world why Georgia continues to stay as successful as it has been. Smart...
Nutcracker of Middle Georgia holds last performance
MACON, Ga. — The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia returned once more for their last show of the season on Sunday. Dozens of people packed out the Grand Opera House this weekend and last weekend as they performed a total of 5 shows. The series of dance performances tells the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment
Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
wgxa.tv
Third Eye Blind to play Macon in March
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Third Eye Blind is coming to Macon. In a media release, the Macon Centreplex announces Third Eye Blind will play the Macon City Auditorium on March 15, 2023, as part of their '25 years in the Blind' tour. “Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
WMAZ
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett finishes fourth for Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK — The odds were stacked against Georgia QB Stetson Bennett Saturday night as he went up against three of the nation's best quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy award. Bennett came up short, as the 2021 national championship-winning signal caller finished in fourth place -- behind Ohio State...
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
InTown Macon holds 2022 'Holiday Tour of Homes'
MACON, Ga. — InTown Macon kicked off the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday, where they highlighted 9 beautiful and historic homes and 4 churches. Folks had the chance to tour the homes and take in some of the beautiful architecture of years past. High Street Church and...
Middle Georgia State hosts local students for 'FIRST LEGO League' challenge
MACON, Ga. — Are you ready to build?. Around 250 students from local schools competed Saturday in the 'FIRST LEGO League' Challenge on the Macon campus of Middle Georgia State University. The event started at 8:30 a.m., and featured several students who were part of a robotics competition, Lego...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
