Here is West Virginia’s favorite Christmas song

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and if you’re having a wonderful Christmastime, you are probably listening to Christmas music. But what are most West Virginians listening to this holiday season?

According to a study by Verizon , West Virginia’s most searched-for Christmas song is “White Christmas,” written by Irving Berlin for 1942’s “Holiday Inn.” The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 15th Academy Awards. They say the most popular version of the song is Bing Crosby’s cover.

How much Christmas spirit does West Virginia have?

“White Christmas” is also the most searched-for Christmas song in two of West Virginia’s neighboring states: Ohio and Kentucky. It was most popular in six other states: Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah, according to the study.

The most popular song is “All I Want for Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!)” by Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber. It topped the charts in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VqXo_0jdoCLum00
Each State’s Most Googled Christmas Song (Photo Courtesy: Verizon)

Using Spotify streams rounded up, the top 10 Christmas songs being streamed include:

Song Artist/Band Total Streams
1. “All I Want For Christmas is You” Mariah Carey 1.2 billion
2. “White Christmas” Bing Crosby 321 million
3. “Blue Christmas” Linda Smuge 15 million
4. “Feliz Navidad” Jose Feliciano 390 million
5. “Winter Wonderland” Bing Crosby 130 million
6. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Judy Garland 116 million
7. “Last Christmas” Wham 901 million
8. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” The Jackson 5 194 million
9. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” Burl Ives 263 million
10. “Mary, Did You Know” Pentatonix 136 million
Table Courtesy: Verizon

For those who do not like Christmas music, here are the 10 non-Christmas songs being listened to, according to Billboard.

Song Artist/Band Total Streams
1. “Bad Habit” Steve Lacy 319 million
2. “Unholy” Sam Smith and Kim Petras 210 million
3. “As It Was” Harry Styles 1.4 billion
4. “I Like You (A Happier Song) Post Malone, ft. Doja Cat 299 million
5. “Sunroof” Nicky Youre and dazy 342 million
6. “I Ain’t Worried” OneRepublic 405 million
7. “You Proof” Morgan Wallen 121 million
8. “Super Freaky Girl” Nicki Minaj 191 million
9. “The Kind of Love We Make” Luke Combs 89 million
10. “About Damn Time” Lizzo 448 million
Table Courtesy: Verizon
