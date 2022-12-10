Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
This Is the Snowiest Town in IndianaDiana RusSouth Bend, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State looks to get back on track in top-20 matchup with No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abc57.com
Santa Claus is coming to the South Bend Police Department
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Santa Claus will be landing his sleigh at the South Bend Police Department on Monday to meet with members of the community, grab some cookies and snap some photos!. Community members are invited to join Santa for a free photo in the main lobby of the...
abc57.com
Snapshots with Santa returns to Martin's Super Markets December 17
After a two-year hiatus, Martin's Super Markets' Snapshots with Santa event returns to 13 Martin's locations on December 17. For a minimum donation of $5, kids can meet and take a photo with Santa at participating Martin's locations, who will all be collecting donations for a nonprofit of their choice:
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
abc57.com
Mishawaka woman spreads Christmas cheer through festive decorations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- With less than just two weeks away from Christmas, one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit is to check out the lights and decorations around town!. One local woman has put her home on the map in Mishawaka for spreading the most holiday...
WNDU
Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
abc57.com
Salvation Army collects donations for 2022 holiday season
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Salvation Army in Elkhart collected donations Monday for its 2022 holiday season. Each year the organization helps families by providing presents to put under the tree. The Salvation Army will distribute the gifts throughout the week. They will serve about 350 families this year. Families...
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. Doris’s family held a press conference...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!
abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host annual community Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced on Sunday that they will be hosting their eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner and food giveaway event. A free holiday-style dinner will be provided to the homeless and anyone else looking to enjoy a meal on...
abc57.com
Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday event December 15
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - The Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Jingles holiday event on Thursday at the Marketplace Theatre Co. This free event is for all ages and will include live music, alpacas, a horse-drawn ride, and more. Guests can also take photos with Santa and The...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN
Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
WNDU
PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?. Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year. Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Nonprofit animal...
abc57.com
Help the city of Goshen decorate Mirth tree for the holidays!
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen needs your help decorating the town with some holiday spirit!. Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience invites neighbors to decorate the Mirth tree located outside of the Utility’s Business Office on Fifth Street with eco-friendly ornaments. This means glass, plastic and glitter...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo provides updates on frequent ride cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to ongoing staff shortages, the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation has recently been forced to cancel scheduled rides throughout the week. Transpo has released official reasoning as to why cancellations are becoming more common. As an organization, Transpo runs around 400 trips Monday through Friday...
WNDU
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
WNDU
Santa spotted rafting down the East Race
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Recreation to offer free senior advocacy workshops
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks & Recreation will be offering free senior advocacy workshops in 2023. These workshops are designed to help seniors put together a basic last will and testament. The program will explain what seniors need to know and how to fill out crucial documentation. Once the free...
WNDU
Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance. Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County...
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
Comments / 0