South Bend, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

Santa Claus is coming to the South Bend Police Department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Santa Claus will be landing his sleigh at the South Bend Police Department on Monday to meet with members of the community, grab some cookies and snap some photos!. Community members are invited to join Santa for a free photo in the main lobby of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Snapshots with Santa returns to Martin's Super Markets December 17

After a two-year hiatus, Martin's Super Markets' Snapshots with Santa event returns to 13 Martin's locations on December 17. For a minimum donation of $5, kids can meet and take a photo with Santa at participating Martin's locations, who will all be collecting donations for a nonprofit of their choice:
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Salvation Army collects donations for 2022 holiday season

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Salvation Army in Elkhart collected donations Monday for its 2022 holiday season. Each year the organization helps families by providing presents to put under the tree. The Salvation Army will distribute the gifts throughout the week. They will serve about 350 families this year. Families...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl from South Bend. Doris Douglas was last seen on Dec. 2 near John Adams High School, where she is a student. On Monday, South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis, Jr. Doris’s family held a press conference...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday event December 15

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - The Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Jingles holiday event on Thursday at the Marketplace Theatre Co. This free event is for all ages and will include live music, alpacas, a horse-drawn ride, and more. Guests can also take photos with Santa and The...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN

Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

PetsConnect and SJC Parks offer Pet Pictures with Santa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Deck the halls or wreck the halls?. Well, that all depends on whether your pet has been naughty or nice this year. Some very good boys and girls participated in Pet Pictures with Santa at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Nonprofit animal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Help the city of Goshen decorate Mirth tree for the holidays!

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen needs your help decorating the town with some holiday spirit!. Goshen’s Department of Environmental Resilience invites neighbors to decorate the Mirth tree located outside of the Utility’s Business Office on Fifth Street with eco-friendly ornaments. This means glass, plastic and glitter...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo provides updates on frequent ride cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to ongoing staff shortages, the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation has recently been forced to cancel scheduled rides throughout the week. Transpo has released official reasoning as to why cancellations are becoming more common. As an organization, Transpo runs around 400 trips Monday through Friday...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Santa spotted rafting down the East Race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Recreation to offer free senior advocacy workshops

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks & Recreation will be offering free senior advocacy workshops in 2023. These workshops are designed to help seniors put together a basic last will and testament. The program will explain what seniors need to know and how to fill out crucial documentation. Once the free...
ELKHART, IN

