NBC Connecticut
Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run
Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday. The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury. Authorities are looking...
Wrong-Way Driver Crashes SUV Into Car On I-91 In Rocky Hill, Police Say
Police are investigating a head-on, two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring was going the wrong way in...
Wilton Man Nabbed For Racially-Motivated Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with a road rage incident in which he allegedly yelled racial epithets at the victim. Erik Krobetzky, age 50, of Wilton, turned himself in to police on a warrant on Friday, Dec. 9 for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Wilton.
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford
A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
New Canaan Man Charged With Driving Impaired After Report Of Erratic Driver, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is accused of driving while impaired after police received a report of an erratic driver in Fairfield County. Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of the Gulf Station, located at 36 South Ave. in New Canaan, at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, the New Canaan Police Department reported.
Police: 22-year-old woman seriously injured in North Bellport crash
The incident happened on the Sunrise Highway westbound near Station Road Sunday night.
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
Police identify victim in fatal Orange County crash
GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash that happened on Thursday in the village of Goshen. Police say Nicole Romero-Brown, 45, of Monroe, died as a result of the crash. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned […]
Police: Woman struck and killed by tractor-trailer in North Bergen
Authorities say the woman was struck and killed in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street on Friday night.
Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
NBC Connecticut
Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford
Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
Intoxicated Port Jefferson Woman Drives Wrong Way On Nesconset Highway In Hauppauge, Police Say
A 21-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said she drove the wrong way on a Long Island roadway. Police received a report of a sedan traveling east in the westbound lanes of Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Police: Woman found fatally stabbed in Stony Point home; victim’s relative arrested
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a dead 60-year-old woman with multiple large stab wounds inside the home.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Stamford man seriously hurt after crashing Corvette on I-95 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Stamford motorist was seriously hurt early Monday after he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 95 and smashed into a guardrail, according to state police. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said. The crash...
Woman Charged With Stealing Over $3K Of Property From Northern Westchester Mall: Police
A 32-year-old woman has been charged with both stealing over $3,000 worth of property from a mall in Northern Westchester and possessing counterfeit money, police said. On Friday, Dec. 9, around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a reported larceny in Yorktown Heights at the Jefferson Valley Mall.…
Police Asking For Help Identifying Holbrook Hit-Run Driver That Killed Local Man
Police on Long Island are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash last month.The crash took place in Holbrook around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue, said the Suffolk Cou…
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
