Bethel, CT

NBC Connecticut

Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday. The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury. Authorities are looking...
BETHEL, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

4 People Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 North in Cromwell: Police

Four people were injured during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 North in Cromwell Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers received a report of a crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-91 North near exit 22 around 8:41 p.m. The three right lanes of the...
CROMWELL, CT
NEWS10 ABC

Police identify victim in fatal Orange County crash

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash that happened on Thursday in the village of Goshen. Police say Nicole Romero-Brown, 45, of Monroe, died as a result of the crash. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned […]
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week. The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family. Police said Minogue, who they said...
MILFORD, CT

