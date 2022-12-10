ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Found in Boyle Heights Area; Investigation Underway

A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead Monday in the Boyle Heights area, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in Vacant House in West Covina Area

A fire was burning Monday in a vacant house Monday in the West Covina area. Firefighters were sent to the 19000 block of East Lorencita Drive about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The firefighters went into a defensive mode, working to prevent the flames from...
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed, Man Escapes Anaheim House Fire

A woman was killed Monday morning when an Anaheim house became engulfed in flames. A neighbor called Anaheim Fire and Rescue at 1 a.m. to report the house fire in the 2700 block of East Verde Avenue, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service. A man managed to...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Dead, One Rescued from OC Flood Control Channels

Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed In SUV Rollover Crash on Freeway in Signal Hill

A person was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill, authorities said. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred about 1:50 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP said the SUV flipped over,...
SIGNAL HILL, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified

A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Stabbed at Burbank Apartment Building

A man was stabbed multiple times at a Burbank apartment complex early Monday and hospitalized in serious condition, and while police found a woman carrying a blood-soaked knife a few blocks away, no arrests were immediately made. Burbank police said officers received a call around 1:40 a.m. Monday from a...
BURBANK, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash near Perris Identified

A motorist killed in a crash on a hillside south of Perris was identified Monday as a 20-year-old Bellflower man. Antonio Guzman III was fatally injured about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Guzman was...
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Pico-Union Shooting

A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Four-Alarm Fire Damages Strip Mall Undergoing Renovations in Long Beach

A four-alarm fire in Long Beach Sunday damaged a vacant strip mall that was undergoing renovations, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Fire Department. “The majority and bulk of the fire has been extinguished...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Who Was Shot Before Apartment Fire Identified

A 24-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a Valley Glen apartment that was then set on fire was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s identified the victim as Trentin Harrell. Fire crews were called just before 1 a.m. Thursday to 13833 W. Oxnard St. west of Woodman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

De Leon Releases What He Calls New Footage of Fight With Activist

Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n Monday posted what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n captioned a portion of the video, “Reedy lands a punch on me,” referring to community activist...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room

A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. News...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Fatally Wounded in Carson

A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was...
CARSON, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Critically Injured When Her Car Strikes Two Parked Cars in Long Beach

A woman suffered critical injuries when her vehicle struck two parked vehicles in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The motorist was going southbound in the 2100 block of Orange Avenue when her vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles along the curb, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA

