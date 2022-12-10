Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Related
Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters rescued an injured person from the flames of a mobile home fire Monday morning in Desert Hot Springs, CalFire reports. The person was taken to the hospital with "minor to moderate injuries." The fire was 'well established' when crews were on the scene just before noon. The home is in the 17500 block of The post Injured person rescued from mobile home fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Girl Fatally Injured in Menifee Crash Identified
The 16-year-old girl killed when the sports car she was riding in slammed into a retaining wall in Menifee, injuring four other people in the vehicle, was identified Monday. Clarissa Lewis of Menifee was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Old Newport Road, just east of Bristol Gate Lane, according to the Menifee Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Crash near Perris Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on a hillside south of Perris was identified Monday as a 20-year-old Bellflower man. Antonio Guzman III was fatally injured about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Foothill and Orange avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Guzman was...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned
Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Four Injured in Menifee Crash
A person died Sunday evening when a vehicle hit a wall in Menifee. The crash was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 29500 block of Old Newport Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Of the four injured,...
Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos
A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead
A driver is dead, and a passenger is hurt following a crash in Thermal. The California Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon on Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 58. Authorities say the driver of an F-250 drove into the east dirt shoulder, causing the vehicle to flip. The crash killed the The post A crash in Thermal leaves a driver dead appeared first on KESQ.
Driver killed after colliding with Cal Fire engine at the scene of a separate crash in Jurupa Valley
A person was killed after colliding with a fire engine parked at the scene of a separate collision in Jurupa Valley on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 60 ad Valley Way, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The driver of the vehicle crashed into a Cal Fire engine that was parked at the scene of another crash that occurred earlier. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been revealed. None of the firefighters were injured. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to investigate the collision and determine a cause.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “Custody staff...
Man killed in Beaumont house fire
A man has died after a fire broke out at a single-story home on Waterleaf Court in Beaumont just after 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire crews arriving on scene described it as "well involved." The blaze was contained at 12:41 a.m. There is no word at this time for what caused the fire. Police have The post Man killed in Beaumont house fire appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Dead in Perris Crash
At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash in the Riverside County city of Perris. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:35 p.m. around Foothill and Orange avenues. The number of deaths, nature of injuries and crash details were not immediately available.
KTLA.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating 19-year-old missing male from Riverside
Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old male who was last seen on Dec. 9, when cameras captured him leaving his residence. Zackarey Corrales, who left without identification, his skateboard or backpack, has not been seen or heard from since. The 19-year-old’s phone...
Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta
Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a brick wall in La Quinta Friday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. in the area of Calle Esplanade and Fred Waring Drive. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the The post Two hospitalized after car crashed into brick wall in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash South of Hemet ID’d
A man who died in a rollover crash involving an SUV south of Hemet was identified Saturday. Steven Kniffen was a 59-year-old Hemet resident. The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Minto Way and Sage Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the...
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Blythe Residence
Three men were arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary in Blythe, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River station responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 42000 block of State Route 95 at 8 a.m. Friday. According to deputies,...
19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley
A 19-year-old driver was killed in a crash between an SUV and pickup truck at a Moreno Valley intersection, authorities said today. Arnold Perez of Coachella was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Iris Avenue and Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Perez was driving a Toyota Sequoia through the intersection The post 19-year-old Coachella man killed in crash in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
texasbreaking.com
Brothers Who ‘Did Everything Together’ Die Together, Suspect Arrested in Indio
A man from Indio, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing two brothers “who did everything together,” according to several reports. Authorities nabbed Luis Armenta, 21, in connection with the murder of Abelardo Zuniga, 21, and Cesar “CJ” Zuniga, 18. On the morning of December 2, the brothers’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out car on an unpaved service road in the desert near Indio, California.
Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue
Palm Springs Police reported a man assaulted his wife and threw her out of a home in Palm Springs off East Waverly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman said their 12-year-old was still inside and believed her husband intended to hurt the child. Police officers tried negotiating with the man but eventually forced their The post Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0