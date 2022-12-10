ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet

Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 7,845 new COVID cases, 39 deaths since Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials Monday reported 7,845 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed 1,267 people in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
anash.org

Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka

Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

How you can make the holidays better for the homeless in Orange County

Orange County, Calif. – Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity

DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one rescued from Orange County flood control channel

ANAHEIM, Calif.- Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue at about...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Test-To-Treat Sites Available In Riverside County

With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses on the rise this winter, Riverside County is making sure that residents have access to treatment all across the county. They are now offering what they call test-to-treat clinics. I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, the deputy public health officer for Riverside County...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

