Read full article on original website
Related
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recognized as a ‘Best Hospital’ in maternity care
DOWNEY – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing “Best Hospital” in maternity care for 2022-23. Downey Medical Center joined 10 other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
7-year-old Orange County girl dies after monthslong battle with rare brain cancer
A 7-year-old from Orange has died months after she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 7,845 new COVID cases, 39 deaths since Saturday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials Monday reported 7,845 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed 1,267 people in...
anash.org
Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka
Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
knewsradio.com
RivCo Urging People To Skip The Trip To The ER; Covid Testing & Treatment Offered At Local Clinics
Doctor in protective gloves and protective medical clothing holding open test tube and taking out sampling swab for novel Covid-19 test in laboratory. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Residents hoping to avoid crowded emergency rooms are being urged to be tested, then treated for COVID-19 at clinics located throughout...
Long Beach reports 2 coronavirus deaths as new daily cases remain high, other metrics drop
These are the first coronavirus-related deaths in a week and a half. The post Long Beach reports 2 coronavirus deaths as new daily cases remain high, other metrics drop appeared first on Long Beach Post.
WBBJ
Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named...
newsantaana.com
How you can make the holidays better for the homeless in Orange County
Orange County, Calif. – Orange County Rescue Mission is calling on the local community to help deliver holiday cheer to over 290 formerly homeless men, women, and children living at the organization’s campuses. The Rescue Mission has announced an urgent need for holiday gift donations for adults, which the children will give to their parents during the 14th annual Miracle at the Mission event at the Village of Hope. Adults without children will also receive a gift for Christmas.
foxla.com
Family searching for missing Downey woman with diminished mental capacity
DOWNEY, Calif. - A family in Downey is searching for a woman who's been missing since Dec. 7, and is offering a $1,000 reward for information on her safe return. Regan "Reina" Koeppe has been missing since around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, when her family said she walked away from home. She was last seen on Brock Avenue near Lubec and Suva streets. According to her family, Koeppe is developmentally delayed, with the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one rescued from Orange County flood control channel
ANAHEIM, Calif.- Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue at about...
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Test-To-Treat Sites Available In Riverside County
With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses on the rise this winter, Riverside County is making sure that residents have access to treatment all across the county. They are now offering what they call test-to-treat clinics. I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, the deputy public health officer for Riverside County...
newsantaana.com
A man rescued his pit bull from a stranger with a knife in Westminster on Saturday
An unidentified man rescued his pit bull from a knife-wielding stranger inside his pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Westminster Police Department. The man parked his pickup truck at a strip mall at the 16400 block of Magnolia before 4:50 p.m., then went inside a...
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Juan Capistrano woman killed in fatal freeway crash
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Comments / 1