A 36-year-old felon pleaded guilty Monday to attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro attacked the 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the bar in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the attack, police said.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO