mynewsla.com
Plumbing Company Controller Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
A former controller for two Anaheim-based companies pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to embezzling nearly $3.1 million. Rosalba Meza, 48, of Coto de Caza, also admitted in the plea agreement that she did not report taxes on her illegal income and fraudulently applied for Paycheck Protection Program relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and received $20,569, prosecutors said.
mynewsla.com
Former Suge Knight Attorney Sentenced to Time Served in Federal Cases
A former attorney for rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Monday to about three years in federal prison — time he has already served — for taking $1.3 million in stolen tax refund checks and placing false liens on a federal judge and the warden of the jail in Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man and Son Face Sentencing in COVID Loan Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man and one of his sons face sentencing Monday for defrauding COVID-relief programs. Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes, 61, pleaded guilty in September to one count of wire fraud, admitting to fraudulently seeking more than $6.7 million in COVID-related small business loans for more than half a dozen fake companies.
mynewsla.com
Accountant Cops Plea Deal to Possession of a Weapon
A certified public accountant accused of impersonating a police officer in Anaheim pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a weapon and various other misdemeanors and was sentenced to 116 days in jail, time he has already served. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession...
mynewsla.com
Felon Pleads Guilty in Garden Grove Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon pleaded guilty Monday to attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro attacked the 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at the bar in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, near the Garden Grove (22) Freeway, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the attack, police said.
mynewsla.com
Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores
A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison. Garden Grove police were called to a convenience store in the 8900 block of...
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
A Torrance man who pleaded no contest in the midst of his trial to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011 was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest Oct. 31...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Woman Charged in $328K Worth of Orange County Retail Thefts
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Orange County prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old Costa Mesa woman with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing items worth more than $328,000 from Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx stores and attempting to resell them through a luxury item online consignment store. Ekaterina Zharkova has...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Seek Additional Victims Of Armed Robberies
The Long Beach Police Department Monday sought the public’s help to locate additional victims of a series of armed robberies. Officers were dispatched to armed robberies throughout the city between Nov. 16-Dec. 2 which occurred during various times throughout the day. During those robberies, a man brandished, simulated or struck the victim with a gun, taking cash and/or miscellaneous store merchandise, police said.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Sun Valley Homicide
A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man On Parole Arrested For Alleged Possession of Controlled Substances
A man on parole was arrested after a foot pursuit for alleged possession of controlled substances in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station were conducting proactive patrol in the area of Red Hill Road and Sultan Street at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday when they recognized Dennis Carbajal, an alleged member of a criminal street gang, who is currently on parole, standing near a vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died Monday, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate,” according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “Custody staff...
mynewsla.com
De Leon Releases What He Calls New Footage of Fight With Activist
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n Monday posted what he called new footage of the altercation between him and a community activist at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n captioned a portion of the video, “Reedy lands a punch on me,” referring to community activist...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Driving Drunk in Attack with Child in Car
A 36-year-old convicted drunken driver was charged Monday with assaulting a woman who followed her after a collision and suspected drunken driving with a child in the vehicle in La Habra. Witnesses called police when they saw the property-damage collision about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Las Lomas Drive and Walnut...
mynewsla.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Daniel Beltran...
mynewsla.com
Mayor Bass Signs Declaration of Emergency to Fight Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness on Monday, following through on a promise to take such an action on her first day in office. Bass said the declaration will streamline efforts to address the homeless problem, calling it a “seismic shift” in the city’s tactics.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Seeks Public’s Help on Hit-and-Run Fatality
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who died three days after being struck. The Los Angeles Police Department said the hit and run happened on Dec. 2 around 3:05 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, north of Venice Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
Man Shoots Alleged Robber in Watts
A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center. A...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Look for Witnesses to Homicide
Santa Ana police Saturday evening asked for information from the public about the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Fernando Nunez was found about 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 700 W. Third St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a police press release. Orange...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 7,845 New COVID Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
With coronavirus infections continuing their upward trend in Los Angeles County, health officials Monday reported 7,845 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional virus-related deaths since Saturday. Updated virus-related hospitalization data was not immediately available, but the latest state numbers, released Saturday, showed 1,267 people in the hospital, down by 41...
