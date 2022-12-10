Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Photos: Winnebago Lutheran at Fox Valley Lutheran girls basketball
APPLETON (WLUK) --Fox Valley Lutheran defeated Winnebago Lutheran 64-63 in overtime in a non-conference girls basketball game Monday. Lindsey Snell of WLA led all scorers with 24 points, while Alayna Feidt led FVL with 19 points.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere No. 1; Kiel enters the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings has De Pere at No. 1, while Kiel replaces Bay Port after the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. Also, Brillion moves up to No. 2 after Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran. FOX 11 Top...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fox Valley Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in girls basketball, Fox Valley Lutheran tipped Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64-63 in overtime, while Luxemburg-Casco beat Denmark 41-33. Also, Howards Grove topped St. Mary's Springs 40-37. Click the vide for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Harlem Globetrotter shares C.H.E.E.R. message with Green Bay students
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Harlem Globetrotter's visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization's message of "C.H.E.E.R," standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body, Effort, Enthusiasm and...
Fox11online.com
GB women's hoops took 2nd half control in win over NDSU
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) The Green Bay women's basketball team beat the North Dakota State Bison 70-52 at home Saturday on the strength of two season-high performances from Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz. The pair each led the Phoenix (5-3, 1-1 HL) with 18 points each. Levy...
Fox11online.com
Post offices extending hours during the holidays
(WLUK) -- Some post offices in Northeast Wisconsin are extending their hours to help those who need to mail Christmas cards and gifts at the last minute. Local locations with extended hours are Green Bay, De Pere, Appleton and Fond du Lac. Hours for all post offices are posted on...
Fox11online.com
Mural honors man who died of fentanyl poisoning
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new mural was unveiled at Appleton's Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the shelter. Tyler's parents...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy...
Fox11online.com
'Cheesy' new sculpture invites visitors to show their love for Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There's a "cheesy" new way for visitors to show their love for Green Bay. A sculpture reading "I (heart) GB" was unveiled Monday on the north end of CityDeck. The "heart" element of the sculpture is depicted as being made out of cheese. Tourism leaders hope...
Fox11online.com
Minnesota man sentenced for Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.
Fox11online.com
Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles
(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
Fox11online.com
Vietnam veteran honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. "I'm kind of stunned actually,...
Fox11online.com
A large slow moving storm system sticks with us through Friday
Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 36. Precipitation will begin late Tuesday night as a mix of rain and snow. Rain and snow continues Wednesday with gusty east winds. By Wednesday night colder weather starts to move in and we will likely turn to all snow. Scattered snow...
Fox11online.com
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
Fox11online.com
House of Hope is finding new ways to fight youth homelessness in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The atrium of the House of Hope has been remodeled and will now be a safe space for young people experiencing homelessness. Staff showed off the new space to community members Monday, it's called "The Drop In." "That will be available to our community 24 hours...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Green Bay detective's disciplinary case
MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault...
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices on track to fall below $3 by Christmas
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 67.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Festive trees are perched along the tracks at the National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The train track at the National Railroad Museum is lined with festive trees for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is happening through Dec 31. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated trees along the museum's historic locomotives and exhibits. Area businesses and organizations sponsor and...
Fox11online.com
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man charged in Oshkosh murder
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – The suspect in a murder at a Memorial Day family gathering pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Monday. Joshua Johnson, 38, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the May 30 incident.
