Bath, ME

foxbangor.com

Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer

ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that's a pretty cool thing to have," said Darren...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a 'high-vibe eclectic makers market', items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end after a successful 11 days

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WGME) -- The annual Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end this weekend, concluding one of Southern Maine's favorite holiday traditions. For 11 days, the prelude invites local visitors, and those from afar, to experience the magical seaside celebration. "We are from Albany New York and we came up...
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It's So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine mural attracts criticism over groups' representation

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- A mural scheduled to be installed next summer on the Fort Andross Mill in Brunswick is drawing criticism for how it represents various groups, including Indigenous people. "Many Stitches" by Jen Greta Cart and Chris Cart shows people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds. In part of...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Water now safe to drink for Turner seniors after weeks of high uranium levels

PORTLAND (WGME) – The water is now safe to drink at an apartment complex for seniors in Turner. As CBS13 reported last week, dozens of seniors at the Turner Square apartments were not allowed to drink their tap water for weeks, because it was contaminated with elevated levels of uranium, which is naturally occurring there but is supposed to be contained by a special filtration system.
TURNER, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE

