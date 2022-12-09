AUGUSTA, Kansas – Twenty years ago, a group of boys basketball players accomplished something done only once previously in Augusta High history. Friday night, many of them came together to celebrate the two-decade anniversary of that Class 4A state title.“ You know, 20 years has gone really, really fast,” said Terry Taylor, who coached the 2002 championship team. “As I look back on the team that we recognized (Friday night), thinking it wasn’t that long ago that we were on a court in Salina cutting down the nets.

