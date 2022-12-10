Read full article on original website
Bay District Schools Candy Land Caroling Event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plan for a night of old fashioned caroling in Candy Land presented by Bay District Schools. The event takes place Tuesday, December 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Papa Joe’s Bayside. The Candy Land themed night is set to be full of Christmas activities like ornament making, Santa pictures, story readings, and even a petting zoo.
Stuff the Bus is in its final push to meet 10,000 toys
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The countdown to Christmas is inching closer for Stuff the Bus. Stuff the Bus Coordinator Skip Bondur is looking to get 10,000 toys for the toy drive. He said they’re about 4,000 toys short with just two days left to go. However, Bondur is...
Girls Inc. partners up with ukulele orchestra for Christmas concert
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Ukulele Orchestra of St Andrews teamed up with Girls Inc. out on Panama City Beach Monday afternoon to hold a Christmas concert. “I liked how I got to hang out with my friends and also do ukulele at the same time,” Girls Inc. member Natalie West said. “My friends give me motivation to do it too because sometimes it makes me a little bit nervous.”
A Panama City Business Hosts “Stuff the Pup Bus” Donation Drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the season of giving and one local business is making sure shelter pets aren’t forgotten this Christmas. Naju Pet Boarding in Panama City is hosting its first-ever “Stuff the Pup Bus” donation drive. Naju is collecting food, toys, and cleaning supplies to donate to four local rescues: Bay County Animal Shelter, Mew Tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue, Castaway Cats and Dogs, and Quincy’s Hope Canine Coalition. The goal is for every shelter pet to get a toy this Christmas.
St. Andrew, St. Joseph Bays given $1.3M for estuary restoration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “This grant award will greatly benefit not only the SASJBEP but our partners across the Panhandle,” said Jessica Graham, SASJBEP director and grant principal investigator, “This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen cooperation among stakeholders and share research with other estuary programs to better understand coastal restoration efforts.”
Holiday Toy Ride sees large crowd and donations for Toys for Tots
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hundreds of bikers could be seen riding throughout Panama City Sunday afternoon, and it was all for the kids. The 9th Annual Holiday Toy Ride Parade collects donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers said this year was the largest turnout they have seen since Hurricane Michael.
Inmates speak on Re-Entry Program success
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teaching inmates how to take accountability for their actions, and help them learn how to integrate back into society, are the main goals of the Walton Correctional Institution’s Re-Entry program. Friday, with loved ones there to support them, 31 of the facility’s inmates graduated...
Bay County Chamber of Commerce brings back record breaking amount of awards
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County chamber of commerce has won the “Chamber of the Year” award for its 5th time. The chamber called a meeting on Monday to announce the many awards they received. Chamber leaders said they broke records with the largest return of awards they’ve brought back from at the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals (FACP) fall conference in Ocala, FL.
Photos with Santa for a good cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is in need of donations for Fundraiser House
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Bay County is still looking for donations to go towards their first fundraiser house. Habitat officials were set up at the Panana City Farmer’s Markert over the weekend to spread the word about their latest project. If you are interested...
Have a heart healthy holiday season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The most wonderful time of the year is also the easiest time to overindulge. Medical experts say heart attack deaths are also more likely. Dr. Mitchell Elkind, Chief Clinical Science Officer at the American Heart Association, says, “One of the main drivers of that is that people tend not to seek medical attention as much over the holidays.”
Holiday party survey discussion on Monday’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed holiday parties and an interesting survey that goes along with that. Jessica and Sam talked about the different survey questions like how many people get stressed by visiting extended family or who sneaks out of the office Christmas party early.
Salvage Santa hosts last Bike Build Off before retirement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Gulf Marine for the last Bike Build Off with Mike Jones better known as Salvage Santa. Bay County’s Salvage Santa and his helpers are at it again. They gave Mr. Claus and his crew the day off by clocking in at 8 a.m. Saturday for the annual Salvage Santa Bike Build-Off event.
Local mobile home park now one week without water
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An entire mobile home park in Springfield has been without water for seven days now and tenants said they’re starting to lose hope. When NewsChannel 7 spoke with the landlord last week, he mentioned it should only take 24 to 48 hours to get the water back on. But, that obviously was not the case.
2022 ‘Squats for Tots’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City CrossFit held its second “Squats for Tots” event Sunday morning. “It’s wonderful for the kids, for the community, and the excitement that our gym pours into it at the end when you start to see some guys get some numbers up,” competitor Kelsey Barr said. “It’s awesome.”
Walton Co. ER still closed months after expected completion date
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Walton County residents are still without a local Emergency Room since the Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed its doors back in March. The ER was originally closed on March 18 for renovations, and was said to be re-opened in a few weeks. However, nine...
Coffee Chat on Holiday Party Stats part two
On today's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss stats on how people actually feel about family and work holiday parties. Washington County Searching for a Person Involved in a Shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Deputies say they responded to a shooting off of north silver lake road Sunday morning. Holiday...
Hathaway Bridge lights replaced after months
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You don’t have to cross the 20-year-old Hathaway Bridge in the dark anymore. The 14 lights on the east bound side heading into Panama City are now working. For a few months, the lights on the Hathaway Bridge have been missing, broken or just...
PRESS RELEASE: New Board Chairmen
CONTACT: Dylan Bass / Public Communications Officer. Jackson County, FL. – Jackson County BOCC elects its Chairman and Vice Chairman for two-year terms. A member may serve multiple terms in these seats but must be reappointed in two-year increments. The role of Commission Chairman is to preside at all BOCC meetings, preserving order and decorum. In the absence of the Chair, the Vice Chair presides.
