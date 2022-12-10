PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Ukulele Orchestra of St Andrews teamed up with Girls Inc. out on Panama City Beach Monday afternoon to hold a Christmas concert. “I liked how I got to hang out with my friends and also do ukulele at the same time,” Girls Inc. member Natalie West said. “My friends give me motivation to do it too because sometimes it makes me a little bit nervous.”

