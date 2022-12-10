Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of recovering Ichigo Kurosaki for his next big fight against the Quincies, and along the way has introduced a new Shinigami girl crush to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The anime kicked off Ichigo's big recovery and training arc a couple of episodes ago with the introduction of a brand new Gotei 13 squad, Squad Zero, full of some of the strongest fighters in the Soul Society overall. But as one would expect from this series, they are also proving to be some of the wackiest characters in the series too.

