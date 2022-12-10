Read full article on original website
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
ComicBook
Elden Ring Developer Reveals New Armored Core Game
FromSoftware is bringing Armored Core back with the developer of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and many more games revealing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this week during The Game Awards. This reveal which was accompanied by a trailer and a release window for the game followed plenty of teases and speculation from devout Armored Core fans that were hoping for FromSoftware to do something with the series. The game does not yet have a specific release date, but it's scheduled to be released at some point in 2023.
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
game-news24.com
The creator of BioShock finally revealed the new game Judas. It looks really good to have an upcoming version
No more beautiful characters from BioShock than this, (pic: Ghosts and Death Games). Ghost Story Games first released Judas, has finally put a name in a trailer, and looks like a more extreme version of BioShock. If you were hoping to see the long rumoured BioShock 4 at the game...
The Verge
The developers of Celeste debut the first trailer for their next game, Earthblade
Extremely OK Games, the makers of the beloved indie platformer Celeste, shared a first trailer for the studio’s next game, Earthblade, at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. In Earthblade, you play as a character named Nevoa as you explore a “free-roaming, dynamically-loading map,” according to an email sent shortly after the trailer debuted. The game has 2D pixel graphics to Celeste, but Earthblade looks to take place in a more fantasy-inspired world.
game-news24.com
Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released
Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
Android Headlines
FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI
The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
tryhardguides.com
Sand Land project announced with new teaser trailer
Bandai Namco has just released a brand-new teaser for an upcoming game based on Sand Land, the hit manga from legendary Dragon Ball author Akira Toriyama. No release window has been announced yet. There are few details about the project, except that it will include the world, characters and vehicles from the source material. You can watch the full teaser on Bandai Namco’s YouTube channel here:
game-news24.com
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2
When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
Polygon
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an upcoming action-RPG from Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer gives us a look at the characters, a peek at the story, and a glimpse at the world. New Eden, 1695. Antea...
game-news24.com
Warzone versus Warzone 1.0, What happens now in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2.0 started on November 16th, bringing along many new features and mechanics. As far as the first Warzone title spread forward, it proved disorienting to the biggest wartime fans, but that is a good thing. Today we were looking at the Warzone debate versus Warzone 2.0, and finding out what was new between the two platforms and if all this change is good or not.
