When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
Harry Maguire: French arbitree was very upset when he thought about making decisions
Harry Maguire criticized the Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio after losing two and two of his two matches to France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. I think that the rns ruled well all the time. We’re always in front of the press, we’re criticized. We can’t be tidbitly impressed with this match that the referee’ll come here to tell you if he did well in this match. In the first half, the French team only had five-8 unrecorded fouls.
Didn’t deserve it? Football players in Saudi Arabia still don’t give cars
Yasir Al-Mishal said that the players of the national team don’t get a Rolls Royce: “Are they the game developers?. No, no! Our players gathered to represent the country with pride. They were honored to represent the national team during a historic match. This rumor isn’t true.
Would there be any scandals? Argentina’s semi-final match will be officiated by the Italian arbitree by appointment?
FIFA appointed Daniele Orsato as world cup semi-final match between the national teams of Argentina and Croatia, with the experienced Italian referee. The judges will be from Italy. In the tournament, Orsato had already worked on Argentina’s match, when the national team defeated Mexico in a group stage. The...
