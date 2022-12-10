Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYT 27
Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others. Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”
fox56news.com
Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need. The Harm Reduction Program Sharing Shelf is a service collecting cold weather items like socks, gloves, winter hats, coats,...
fox56news.com
Lexington families receive gifts at The Nest’s 45th annual Reindeer Express
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Clients of The Nest spent most of Friday surrounded by toys, clothes, and books just in time for the holidays. The Nest hosted the 45th annual Reindeer Express holiday event at Wild Health Field. Clients had to chance to see and receive the donated gifts. The goal is to create holiday memories for families who have used The Nest’s services.
WTVQ
Lexington church hosts Build A Deer event
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One Lexington church is providing kids with an opportunity to give to those in need. Motion Church held its annual “Celebrate with Family” day Sunday. The event’s mission is to encourage the community to celebrate Jesus Christ as the reason for the season. The...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
fox56news.com
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester ‘town dog’. Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey. Dec. 13: Pet loss, yoga, and moving. Here are five things...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington's "Shop With A Cop" Holiday Event Returns
WATCH | Former UK Player Lisa Collins Honored in Laurel County. WATCH | Former UK Player Lisa Collins Honored in Laurel County. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST. WATCH | Salvation Army in...
WTVQ
Southern Barker brings Santa Clause in for pet pictures
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Dozens of pets got the chance to meet Santa Saturday to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Santa was at the new Southern Barker location in downtown for a pet pictures event. Southern Barker is a retail boutique, pet grooming and dog day care location all...
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
WKYT 27
Covey’s Christmas Giveaway
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Covey’s Auto Repair & Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Covey’s Auto Repair & Service, visit http://coveysauto.com. Everybody could use some extra money, right? Especially with...
fox56news.com
Paris animal shelter offering $25 adoptions through Dec. 11
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has plenty of animals ready for Kentuckians to adopt this holiday season. PAWS is offering a special deal to adopt for just $25 through Dec. 11. The shelter has hit a code-red status because they’re at max capacity....
kentuckylantern.com
Listening to the pre-election preaching in one small Kentucky town
LAWRENCEBURG — With the election just three weeks away, my small, rural Kentucky town was suddenly “ate up,” as Grandma Ann might say, not with politics but with sex and sin. The Oct. 17 meeting of the Anderson County school board was standing room only, and the...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
WKYT 27
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
WLKY.com
Governor, first lady light Kentucky state Christmas tree
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear hosted the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree Saturday evening. Kentuckians were invited to view the lighting on the South Lawn of the Capitol. The festivities were kicked off by the Frankfort Christmas Parade. Paradegoers got to...
spectrumnews1.com
'People won't be able to afford that'; Community raises concerns about proposed utility increases
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — After a nearly five-hour city council meeting in Georgetown, community members may be asked to pay higher water and sewer fees. It comes after two mistakes that the mayor said cost taxpayers nearly $50 million. Georgetown resident Caitlin Tudor is just one of the many frustrated...
Kentucky firefighter, patient treated after suspected fentanyl exposure
A Spencer County firefighter was taken to the hospital after a suspected fentanyl exposure.
fox56news.com
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
WKYT 27
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient. Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
