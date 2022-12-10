Some customers have a personal data leak reported by Vkusvill whose customers’ personal information has been disclosed

Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.

17 DAYS AGO