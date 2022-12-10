Some customers have a personal data leak reported by Vkusvill whose customers’ personal information has been disclosed

Read full article on original website
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’
A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
SCAM ALERT: Better Business Bureau warns against phony package delivery text messages
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Stores are already pushing black Friday sales. And since so many people shop online, you tend to get text updates on those orders. It’s a perfect storm for scammers—who are hoping you’ll be too busy to notice the bogus links they text you on your phone.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Card Skimmers Steal Your Banking Data — How to Protect Yourself
Every day, scammers are looking for ways to rob you of your hard-earned money. For years, they have used card skimmers at gas stations and ATMs to dupe you out of your cash. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), card skimming costs consumers and financial institutions over $1 billion annually. In card skimming, scammers use illegally installed devices on ATMs, fuel pumps, or point-of-sale (POS) terminals to get access to your banking information and PIN numbers.
Facebook message persuaded me to hand fraudsters my personal details
Today I was subjected to an attempted fraud. The fraudsters made contact using Facebook Messenger and the identity of one of my friends, a former colleague. They persuaded me to believe that I had been a winner in a Facebook lottery. I pulled out before giving any bank or card details, but did reveal more information than I would have liked – my name, home address, date of birth, email, mobile and occupation.
Stolen data of 600,000 Indians sold on bot markets so far - study
BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Around five million people globally have had their data stolen and sold on the bot market till date, of which 600,000 are from India, making it the worst affected country, according to one of the world's largest VPN serice providers NordVPN.
Cyber scammers are scamming each other, and revealing dark web secrets along the way
Cyber criminals are losing millions of dollars to other cyber criminals after themselves falling victim to scams on dark web forums. And the way they're publicly complaining about it could help uncover the secrets of the whole underground economy. Online scammers and fraudsters cost consumers and businesses billions every year,...
Make Guest Identity Verification a Priority to Keep Your Hospitality Business Safe
It should be no surprise that hotels are, increasingly, the target of online crime. Consider Marriott Hotels, which purchased Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc in 2015. The legacy database Starwood used continued to be the primary IT infrastructure long after the purchase. Unfortunately, this was breached, causing personal customer details, such as names, credit or debit card details, house address, and other information to fall into criminals’ hands.
Travelers report booking airline tickets on fake websites
The Better Business Bureau is warning about vacation and travel scams during the holiday season. It's important to research the company before choosing the one with the best price.
How to request a refund or dispute a transaction on Cash App
Getting your money back isn't guaranteed, but here's what you can do. Sending and receiving money on Cash App is a major reason to use the app, but what if you realize you sent funds to someone who tried to scam you and you want a refund? Usually, once you send a payment on Cash App, it’s instant. However, there’s still slightly more to the story, so here’s what to know about if Cash App will refund money if you’re scammed.
Walmart Reportedly to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans to its Customers
The new financial service is expected to be effectuated in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheInformation.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Young Digital Natives Getting Scammed in High Numbers
New government data shows digital natives are falling for some online scams more than elders. In short, engagement — not age — is the primary predictor of an online attack. According to the Consumer Protection Data Spotlight report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released Thursday (Dec. 8)...
What the Tech: How to watch out for shipping scams
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scammers are working as hard as delivery drivers around the holidays trying to trick shoppers into giving them account information, even credit card numbers. And between now and Christmas, they may get in touch with you, disguised as someone from Amazon, Walmart, or UPS. Here’s the...
With the release of iOS 16.2, AirDrop restrictions will affect users around the world
With the release of the iOS 16.2 update, newer privacy rules affect the AirDrop file sharing service around the world. Initially, the mode of operation of the system was changed during the Chinese protests. Source : apple.com. The Chinese protesters against the harsh anti-pandemic measures launched the AirDrop service, which...
