Boys Basketball Spotlight: Sahuarita Mustangs

Head coach: Damen Romero (second season at school and overall). Noteworthy: MarQuez Tyree, a 5-foot-9 guard, is averaging 25.7 points a game in the Mustangs’ first seven games. He already has 180 points this season after tallying 266 in 19 games last year as a sophomore. … Damen Romero is one of the youngest coaches in the state, a 2016 Arizona graduate, who took over after Lee Smith coached the Mustangs for four seasons. Romero is the program’s fourth head coach over the last 10 years.
SAHUARITA, AZ
Girls Basketball Spotlight: Tanque Verde Hawks

Head coach: Eddie Contreras (first season as head coach, third overall at Tanque Verde). Nina Mennella (So., 5-2, G) Hailey Waters (So., 5-3, G) Maddie Wakefield (Fr., 5-5, G) Bella Gooch (Fr., 5-8, F) Katie Beverage (Fr., 5-5, G) Allie Foley (Sr., 5-7, G) Payton Birt (Fr., 5-10, C) Breanna...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started

The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Catalina High School basketball team will have a game with Tanque Verde High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. The Mountain View High School - Marana basketball team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards

The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
TUCSON, AZ
Southern Arizona schools delay opening on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
TUCSON, AZ
David Archuleta to perform at Chandler center

David Archuleta has become known for his holiday tours. But when “David Archuleta: The More the Merrier Christmas Tour” comes to Arizona for two shows, the “American Idol” runner-up promises it will be more intimate. “That’ll be interesting to see how that goes,” Archuleta says....
CHANDLER, AZ
Tucson – November 2022 – Fall Horse Show

The fall horse show at Pima County Fairgrounds. Lots of horses jumping over obstacles, but they are beautiful animals. Or in this case, refusing to jump over the obstacle.
TUCSON, AZ
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ

