Read full article on original website
Related
allsportstucson.com
Boys Basketball Spotlight: Sahuarita Mustangs
Head coach: Damen Romero (second season at school and overall). Noteworthy: MarQuez Tyree, a 5-foot-9 guard, is averaging 25.7 points a game in the Mustangs’ first seven games. He already has 180 points this season after tallying 266 in 19 games last year as a sophomore. … Damen Romero is one of the youngest coaches in the state, a 2016 Arizona graduate, who took over after Lee Smith coached the Mustangs for four seasons. Romero is the program’s fourth head coach over the last 10 years.
allsportstucson.com
Girls Basketball Spotlight: Tanque Verde Hawks
Head coach: Eddie Contreras (first season as head coach, third overall at Tanque Verde). Nina Mennella (So., 5-2, G) Hailey Waters (So., 5-3, G) Maddie Wakefield (Fr., 5-5, G) Bella Gooch (Fr., 5-8, F) Katie Beverage (Fr., 5-5, G) Allie Foley (Sr., 5-7, G) Payton Birt (Fr., 5-10, C) Breanna...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball transfer merry-go-round gets started
The transfer merry-go-round that is the college offseason is fully underway for Arizona volleyball. Players both leaving and coming into the program have begun making their announcements. The commitments started over the weekend when former Wildcat libero Kamaile Hiapo was reported to be on her way to BYU for her...
Tucson, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Catalina High School basketball team will have a game with Tanque Verde High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00. The Mountain View High School - Marana basketball team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
azdesertswarm.com
Evaluating Arizona women’s basketball’s point guards
The goal for Arizona women’s basketball last offseason seemed to be getting better on offense. The team stagnated offensively quite often last year. Without having a catalyst on offense in the first season after Aari McDonald, focusing on defense to save the day just wasn’t enough as the team went out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on their own court. The team that bested them was able to score at will. Arizona’s defense couldn’t contain them, and the Wildcats didn’t have the offense to fight back on that end of the court.
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs AST Notebook: Former Ironwood Ridge tennis captain Marissa Gendron now Texas Tech director of compliance
Ten years after her graduation from Ironwood Ridge in 2013, Marissa Gendron is already at her second college as an athletics administrator. Her recent promotion is a significant one that indicates she is one of the rising standouts in the compliance field. Last week, she went from being an associate...
Kenny Dillingham’s contract as ASU head coach starts at $3.9 million
The Arizona Board of Regents will vote Tuesday to approve the contract for new Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham, as well as an extension for Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch. A board book of the executive session posted to the ABOR website details the specifics...
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona schools delay opening on Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
santansun.com
David Archuleta to perform at Chandler center
David Archuleta has become known for his holiday tours. But when “David Archuleta: The More the Merrier Christmas Tour” comes to Arizona for two shows, the “American Idol” runner-up promises it will be more intimate. “That’ll be interesting to see how that goes,” Archuleta says....
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Fall Horse Show
The fall horse show at Pima County Fairgrounds. Lots of horses jumping over obstacles, but they are beautiful animals. Or in this case, refusing to jump over the obstacle.
Antelope Valley Press
SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum
PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
Road to Mount Lemmon re-opens
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has announced the closing of the main road leading to Mount Lemmon.
NWST upgrades Winter Storm Watch to Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service Tucson has upgraded The Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory.
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures Monday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a beautiful weekend across southern Arizona, changes are on the way for the start of the workweek! A First Alert Action Day is in effect Monday due to valley rain, mountain snow, and plummeting temperatures. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from...
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
Comments / 0