What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
game-news24.com
Street Fighter 6 gets new characters for June, and offers pre-order bonuses to the launch of the June launch
Street Fighter 6 Dee Jay continues to beat opponents on the ground with the power of dance (pic: Capcom). No less than four new characters have been unveiled in Street Fighter 6, along with the official confirmation of the already leaked release date. You would think Capcom would have something...
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
techeblog.com
First Tekken 8 Gameplay and Story Trailer Released, Focuses On ‘Fist Meets Fate’
Set for release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X, and Steam platforms, this all-new Tekken 8 trailer gives us a first look at gameplay as well as the ‘Fist Meets Fate’ storyline. This game continues the long saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines and their devastating father-and-son grudge matches.
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
game-news24.com
The debut a day with a Demon Slayer episode 3
Demon Slayer 3 is quickly approaching its release date and Ufotable has given fans an occasion to be more excited for the first epoch. A new promotional video for the series was launched on Dec. 10 to give the first episode of the third season a live performance on display at a conference in the US in concert with the last two episodes of the second season in the first season. The television series will be released by the audience on February 4 and 5, in Tokyo and then moved to other countries during the last two weeks of February and March. The available locations and their dates are listed below.
game-news24.com
New Tekken 8 Trailer explodes, makes short breaks in Gameplay
The Game Awards recognizes the launch of a new trailer, called Tekken 8. We see more, though a lot, but that’s better than nothing, right?. Sadly, he is not concerned with it. There is no word about the release date or anything else. No release date has yet been...
game-news24.com
Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0
It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
game-news24.com
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2
When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West is the ultimate style over substance Readers Feature is useful
There are two most interesting alternatives to the road. In spite of the recent The Game Awards, a reader thinks Sony isn’t wise to focus on such many upcoming Horizon Forbidden West games and spin-offs. So I watched the game awards on Thursday, and was impressed by what was...
game-news24.com
Warzone versus Warzone 1.0, What happens now in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2.0 started on November 16th, bringing along many new features and mechanics. As far as the first Warzone title spread forward, it proved disorienting to the biggest wartime fans, but that is a good thing. Today we were looking at the Warzone debate versus Warzone 2.0, and finding out what was new between the two platforms and if all this change is good or not.
game-news24.com
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Trailer for DLC with Idris Elba
Playable as well, this is popular amongst PC readers. The Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is the deepest video game narrative ever developed. According to Idris Elba, the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty should be the biggest video game story ever. JBL Quantum 910 Wireless: Gaming headset with great surround sound.
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
CNET
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
game-news24.com
Mega Glalie opens the door to the Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday Party I event
Pokémon has a few events becoming a theme of the games calendar. In other words, Winter holidays are some of the ones that players expect to see before the year closes. This year, that annual event is back in two parts, introducing new Pokemon, lots of bonuses and more, to encourage the players to join.
game-news24.com
Many records showed that Michael Jackson swaga was a long lost game discovered at the British car boot sale
The tape containing the footage of Jackson was sold for just a few hundred pounds because nobody knew what was on it (pic: YouTube). Live action footage from an old Sega game with Michael Jackson was discovered after it was taken away from the original release. In the summer, what...
