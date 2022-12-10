Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is here with the new DMZ extraction mode. This is more of an objective-based sandbox game that plays very different to battle royale. With many ways to tackle a round, including a variety of objectives all set in a PvPvE environment, it can be a lot to take in. Here we'll list some tips and general information to help you get started and make the most of your time in DMZ mode.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam 'awful' state of new mode
Infinity Ward gave players a lot to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it released in late October. From the early release of what many consider to be one of the series’ best campaigns, to the gorgeous graphics and creative maps, it was easy to get a bit swept up in the hype.
Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam
It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
game-news24.com
Next Microsoft Game will be working for a long time
Xbox fans were disappointed that Microsoft was unavailable at The Game Awards. However, VP Aaron Greenberg reassured them there’s a lot, and that it will soon be revealed. Among the projects Greenberg has hinted at are possibly two behemoths by Bethesda Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. Considering the number of years of dev time that presently exists, TES 6 is definitely a little old.
game-news24.com
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2
When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
game-news24.com
Call of Duty: Microsoft apparently grants the right to publish on PS Plus
It was recently confirmed that Microsoft offered to continue publishing the Call of Duty series on PlayStation consoles for at least ten years after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Bloomberg, a possible deal has been expanded again. Just before Microsoft announced the planned takeover of Activision Blizzard earlier...
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Video Review
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Building on the already rock-solid foundation of the original Warzone, Warzone 2.0 is a positive update to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, even with few drawbacks of its own. Its new map isn’t the most exciting outside of being the biggest ever brought to Warzone, but great additions like proximity chat and an updated ping system change things up and bring new life to the struggle for survival. And while adding backpacks as lootable gear may have slowed down looting in general, the new take on the Gulag creates some memorable moments if you can convince your fellow prisoners to team up against a common enemy for the greater good. And, as an added bonus, the new DMZ extraction mode revitalizes Warzone by appealing to people who might not want to sweat through full battle royale matches every time, but still want to level weapons and get a quick taste of that fight for survival.
laptopmag.com
Call of Duty will stick with Nintendo thanks to a '10-Year commitment' — and Steam, too
Microsoft is now officially entering a "10-year commitment" to bring Call of Duty titles to Nintendo consoles, along with continuing to offer games from the biggest FPS franchise to Steam. Following the announcement of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced that Microsoft is "committed to helping...
game-news24.com
NAVI vs Vitality Final 2022 match Analysis & Predictions: World Final 22nd Final 2022
The football match will start next week. A series of meetings with Natus Vincere will shape the flow of Group B and the entire event. 3 teams in this group are among the top five highest in the CSGO rankings, and every map’s success comes in every order. EZ.
game-news24.com
Is the progressivized chapter 4 ready for competitiveness?
The final Fortnite season has almost a week ended. We are getting the most out of all of the past three tournaments that happen to the Chapter 4 tournament. Is the Fortnite Chapter 4 to compete yet?. This game has several useful new features such as new weapons, maps and...
game-news24.com
Enter Fortnite MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge to win 1 Million Dollar
Fortnite today signed up a deal with Mr.Beast, creator, giver and entrepreneur, aka the worlds most-subscribed individual user. Players can compete in MrBeasts extreme survival challenge on December 17th and 2022 the player with the highest score at the end of the challenge will be declared a winner and earn a prize of one million dollars dollars.
game-news24.com
Jankos lifts on the new teammates and makes it the whole time
The LEC team officially started practicing together a few days ago and will be scrimming other teams in the coming weeks according to Jankos. The winter season of the new league of Legends EMEA championship starts on January 2, not long ago. That is the first test for the lineup as part of the new competition for the Riot Games region.
game-news24.com
A stunning transfer to LEC almost official, as Rogue loses an end to the summer 2022 champion
After two years in Rogue, Odoamne decided to embark on another career of game of the Legends. The Romanian left Rogue today ahead of the 2023 season. He is the only player to break the Rogue/Kiko roster in preparation for the next year, following a successful 2022 campaign in which the team became the 2022 LEC Summer Champions and the only Western player to advance to the Knockout stage of Worlds.
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West is the ultimate style over substance Readers Feature is useful
There are two most interesting alternatives to the road. In spite of the recent The Game Awards, a reader thinks Sony isn’t wise to focus on such many upcoming Horizon Forbidden West games and spin-offs. So I watched the game awards on Thursday, and was impressed by what was...
