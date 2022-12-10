ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Elaine (Blandin) Lucas, 72, of Edwards

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Elaine (Blandin) Lucas, 72, passed away on Saturday in Potsdam. Calling hours are on Thursday, December 15, 10-11 am with a funeral service at 11 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
EDWARDS, NY
Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, and Steiner Road, Croghan, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had resided for nearly three years. A memorial service will be held at...
CROGHAN, NY
Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville, NY, passed away, Friday evening, December 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born on March 22, 1929 in Theresa, NY, the daughter of George and Anna VanTassel Davis, she was one of 24 children. In 1945 they were the largest family in America.
WATERTOWN, NY
Tuesday’s weather: what we know

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
WATERTOWN, NY
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Training at Fort Drum this week includes bomb drops

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you hear explosions or other loud noises coming from Fort Drum this week, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training is happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and includes...
FORT DRUM, NY
Controversial Watertown Golf Club deal set for vote Monday night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City lawmakers are poised to vote Monday night on the $3.4 million deal involving the Watertown Golf Club. To say that “Golfgate” is a hot-button topic in Watertown is an understatement. The decision in front of city council has split the community and it spilled onto radio airwaves Monday.
WATERTOWN, NY
North country inspiration: the La La Las

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re of a certain age, you either started a band, joined a band someone else was starting, or wished you were. It’s taken a while, but a group of retired teachers and friends have their own band and are spreading holiday cheer.
WATERTOWN, NY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for early Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 5:00AM Sunday, December 11th until 7:00AM Monday, December 12th. The area in the Advisory includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties. Snow is expected in the Advisory area. Total snow accumulations...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash

CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
PENFIELD, NY
Part of Potsdam street now one way

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
POTSDAM, NY
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
WATERTOWN, NY
Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life

CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Clear Lake Road, passed away on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at home surrounded by family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete with Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A full obituary will be forthcoming.
THERESA, NY
WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th Birthday

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - It’s official, WWII Veteran Robert Ingersoll has now lived through an entire century. Despite that, he says having a three digit age doesn’t feel much different. “Never realized anything. Just whatever happens happens,” said Ingersoll. Ingersoll was drafted into the navy after...
GLENFIELD, NY

