wwnytv.com
Sunday Sports: SUNY Canton men and women duke it out with SUNY Delhi on the hardwood
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - On the hardwood, the SUNY Canton men hosting SUNY Delhi on Sunday afternoon. In the 1st half, Juztin Chambers Phillips hits the 3 from the top of the arc to put the Roos up 2. Then it was JJ Omaga dialing long distance: Roos up...
wwnytv.com
Elaine (Blandin) Lucas, 72, of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Elaine (Blandin) Lucas, 72, passed away on Saturday in Potsdam. Calling hours are on Thursday, December 15, 10-11 am with a funeral service at 11 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Lowville and Croghan
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Zehr, 91, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, and Steiner Road, Croghan, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had resided for nearly three years. A memorial service will be held at...
wwnytv.com
Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alice E. Dingman, 93, formerly of LaFargeville, NY, passed away, Friday evening, December 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born on March 22, 1929 in Theresa, NY, the daughter of George and Anna VanTassel Davis, she was one of 24 children. In 1945 they were the largest family in America.
wwnytv.com
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
wwnytv.com
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
wwnytv.com
Training at Fort Drum this week includes bomb drops
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you hear explosions or other loud noises coming from Fort Drum this week, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training is happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and includes...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
wwnytv.com
Controversial Watertown Golf Club deal set for vote Monday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City lawmakers are poised to vote Monday night on the $3.4 million deal involving the Watertown Golf Club. To say that “Golfgate” is a hot-button topic in Watertown is an understatement. The decision in front of city council has split the community and it spilled onto radio airwaves Monday.
wwnytv.com
North country inspiration: the La La Las
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re of a certain age, you either started a band, joined a band someone else was starting, or wished you were. It’s taken a while, but a group of retired teachers and friends have their own band and are spreading holiday cheer.
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for early Sunday
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 5:00AM Sunday, December 11th until 7:00AM Monday, December 12th. The area in the Advisory includes Oneida, Madison, Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties. Snow is expected in the Advisory area. Total snow accumulations...
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
wwnytv.com
Watertown City Council votes to approve the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It took several minutes for a special meeting inside Watertown City Hall chambers to proceed as normal on Monday night. The commotion was over allowing the public to speak about the city purchasing the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. Mayor Jeff Smith said that...
wwnytv.com
Part of Potsdam street now one way
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver freed from Lewis County roll-over accident with jaws of life
CROGHAN- One person was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle roll-over accident over the weekend in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls over an accident on the Zecher Road, town of Croghan. Castorland Fire Department was...
wwnytv.com
Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Clear Lake Road, passed away on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at home surrounded by family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete with Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A full obituary will be forthcoming.
wwnytv.com
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown taxpayers are getting their first glimpse of exactly what they’d be getting if city lawmakers decide to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. A special city council meeting has been called for Monday at 7 p.m. to approve an asset purchase...
wwnytv.com
WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th Birthday
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - It’s official, WWII Veteran Robert Ingersoll has now lived through an entire century. Despite that, he says having a three digit age doesn’t feel much different. “Never realized anything. Just whatever happens happens,” said Ingersoll. Ingersoll was drafted into the navy after...
