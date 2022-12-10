Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
A second row of the line: Aloy is going to Hollywood on PS5 yes, but why?
The next time it’s played, – Thesis 3:Aloy leaves for Hollywood? – “Sit is about what’s happening now”, but why?. If nothing else exists, Sony got an important announcement from the Game Awards 2022. The sequel to the movie Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West will host a DLC in 2023. Why is this destination?
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
Passengers on flight spotted wearing anti-Semitic Burger King crown saying ‘Ye was right’
Two passengers has been spotted on a flight wearing Burger King crowns with anti-Semitic wording written across them.A Twitter user posted a picture of two people sitting in front of her on a Southwest Airlines flight on Tuesday (6 December). “Didn’t realise this behaviour was permitted as part of the @SouthwestAir experience,” the tweet begins.The eyewitness continued: “These 2 also had sentiments such as ‘6 million wasn’t enough’ and tons of swastikas plastered on their make shift ‘crowns’.”Approximately six million Jewish people were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust under the Nazi regime.“Free speech, I get it, but also...
game-news24.com
Horizon Forbidden West is the ultimate style over substance Readers Feature is useful
There are two most interesting alternatives to the road. In spite of the recent The Game Awards, a reader thinks Sony isn’t wise to focus on such many upcoming Horizon Forbidden West games and spin-offs. So I watched the game awards on Thursday, and was impressed by what was...
The Verge
Horizon Forbidden West is getting a PS5-exclusive expansion, Burning Shores
Horizon Forbidden West, one of PlayStation’s biggest games of the year, is getting its first major expansion, Burning Shores, as revealed The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The expansion hits on April 19th, 2023, but you’ll only be able to play it on PlayStation 5, Sony said in a blog post.
game-news24.com
Two Best Perk Packages to Use in Warzone 2
When World War II (and of course World War II) opened its doors, it introduced a perk package. These are pre-defined selections of perks you can use, both in multiplayer and Warzone. The advantage is that you allow access to all the perks that you haven’t even unlocked yet. With these in mind, were looking at one of the most critical questions everybody’s asking what is best available for Warzone 2.0?
game-news24.com
The debut a day with a Demon Slayer episode 3
Demon Slayer 3 is quickly approaching its release date and Ufotable has given fans an occasion to be more excited for the first epoch. A new promotional video for the series was launched on Dec. 10 to give the first episode of the third season a live performance on display at a conference in the US in concert with the last two episodes of the second season in the first season. The television series will be released by the audience on February 4 and 5, in Tokyo and then moved to other countries during the last two weeks of February and March. The available locations and their dates are listed below.
game-news24.com
Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0
It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
Red Dead Redemption Remake trailer leaves fans floored
I’m almost certain that a Red Dead Redemption remake will happen at some point, the question is when. Rockstar Games would be stupid not to. You only need to glance at the franchise’s enduring popularity to see why the project would be a good idea. In recent days, Red Dead Redemption 2 hit an all-time player count high on PC - four years after the game was released.
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy 16 received a series trailer and release date at The Game Awards
Final Fantasy 16 is out for “Revenge”, or, at least, that’s the name of the game’s latest trailer that debuted at The Game Awards. Final Fantasy 16 will look like its “M” rating. QUICKTAKE: View a short-form version of this news or swipe up...
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
game-news24.com
Warzone versus Warzone 1.0, What happens now in Warzone 2?
Warzone 2.0 started on November 16th, bringing along many new features and mechanics. As far as the first Warzone title spread forward, it proved disorienting to the biggest wartime fans, but that is a good thing. Today we were looking at the Warzone debate versus Warzone 2.0, and finding out what was new between the two platforms and if all this change is good or not.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
game-news24.com
Berserk Memorial Addition: Release Date for Blu-ray, Teas Special Features
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc Memorial Edition is due for its Blu-ray set. Now posted on the series website on Dec. 10, the Blu-ray release will be scheduled for Oct. 29, 2023 in Japan, while the a release in the west hasn’t yet been confirmed. This collection will include all 13 episodes readaptation of Golden Age Arc and the uncensored versions that weren’t allowed to watch during the first of the series. This series does not require credits and it will be given to all of us.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
game-news24.com
Enter Fortnite MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge to win 1 Million Dollar
Fortnite today signed up a deal with Mr.Beast, creator, giver and entrepreneur, aka the worlds most-subscribed individual user. Players can compete in MrBeasts extreme survival challenge on December 17th and 2022 the player with the highest score at the end of the challenge will be declared a winner and earn a prize of one million dollars dollars.
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
Comments / 0