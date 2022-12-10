Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Goat Simulator 3 Developers encourages Steam to launch a game to solve Epic Games Store issues
The developers of Goat Simulator 3 suggested launching the game on Steam to resolve some controller problems. Do you really know anything? It’s simple: the game is a free app, so users didn’t take it very well. The official support for the game explained that Goat Simulator 3...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
game-news24.com
What are The Fires of Rubicon? The Game of Soulsborne is a reincarnation of the Armored Core
They confirmed that they didn’t have a link to any previous titles. Nevertheless, if you wanted to challenge mech, the difficulty could vary based on missions, enemy type and their mech. It’s probably unsurprising to learn that the game is not aiming for a soulsborne style of gameplay. No,...
PlayStation is afraid Xbox wants to make them 'more like Nintendo'
The deliberations over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision have given us some gems, like The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be a mid-sized game, Battlefield will never be as successful as Call of Duty, and even the estimated release window for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, Sony's latest swipe at...
Valve Is Giving Away Steam Decks, But Don't Tell Your Friends
One of 2022's hottest new pieces of gaming hardware is about to be given away for free. Upon release, the Steam Deck was notoriously scarce, only going to the folks who reserved one well ahead of time. Now, Valve is doing a huge giveaway to celebrate the fact that the console is easier to get your hands on. You might not want to tell your friends, though, because only a limited number will be released during an upcoming event.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
game-news24.com
The debut a day with a Demon Slayer episode 3
Demon Slayer 3 is quickly approaching its release date and Ufotable has given fans an occasion to be more excited for the first epoch. A new promotional video for the series was launched on Dec. 10 to give the first episode of the third season a live performance on display at a conference in the US in concert with the last two episodes of the second season in the first season. The television series will be released by the audience on February 4 and 5, in Tokyo and then moved to other countries during the last two weeks of February and March. The available locations and their dates are listed below.
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
Modern Warfare 2 update brings feature fans have waited for since launch
Who’s been enjoying Modern Warfare II? I’m going to presume the answer is everyone seeing as MWII is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time. On the other hand, the reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. I think we can all agree that proximity chat is incredible, but DMZ? Players just aren’t convinced. In fact, some are paying to avoid the Escape From Tarkov inspired mode.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
game-news24.com
Amongst the top 5 landing spots in Warzone 2.0
It was just a month ago that Warzone 2.0 was released, and players are still debating the best places to land in Al Mazrah. Let’s be honest it’s a massive map, and there are lots of interesting points to be used to toss your teeth into. With more than once more open buildings and a truly diverse landscape, identifying the top five landing spots in Warzone 2.0 wasn’t a straightforward task. However, with this guide, you can get your boots on the ground and then hopefully win a bit more consistently.
game-news24.com
Enter Fortnite MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge to win 1 Million Dollar
Fortnite today signed up a deal with Mr.Beast, creator, giver and entrepreneur, aka the worlds most-subscribed individual user. Players can compete in MrBeasts extreme survival challenge on December 17th and 2022 the player with the highest score at the end of the challenge will be declared a winner and earn a prize of one million dollars dollars.
How to download Minecraft on PC and install the version you need
Downloading Minecraft is easier than it's ever been with its unified launcher and two versions for one price.
game-news24.com
Is the progressivized chapter 4 ready for competitiveness?
The final Fortnite season has almost a week ended. We are getting the most out of all of the past three tournaments that happen to the Chapter 4 tournament. Is the Fortnite Chapter 4 to compete yet?. This game has several useful new features such as new weapons, maps and...
game-news24.com
Mega Glalie opens the door to the Pokemon Go’s Winter Holiday Party I event
Pokémon has a few events becoming a theme of the games calendar. In other words, Winter holidays are some of the ones that players expect to see before the year closes. This year, that annual event is back in two parts, introducing new Pokemon, lots of bonuses and more, to encourage the players to join.
