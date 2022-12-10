Minor league report: Forward Drew O'Connor leads Penguins to rout of Monsters

Two goals and three assists by forward Drew O’Connor led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to an 8-1 rout of the Cleveland Monsters at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Forwards Drake Caggiula and Alex Nylander each had a goal and two assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-6-1-2) while defenseman Xavier Ouellet contributed two assists. Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 36 saves on 37 shots in the victory.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the rival Hersey Bears on Dec. 16.

—

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 29 saves on 32 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 3-2 road loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Forwards Cédric Desruisseaux and Sean Josling each scored goals for Wheeling (11-9-0-0).

Highlights:

The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, 7 p.m.

Follow the Penguins all season long.