ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Minor league report: Forward Drew O'Connor leads Penguins to rout of Monsters

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a10JZ_0jdo8IjC00

Two goals and three assists by forward Drew O’Connor led the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to an 8-1 rout of the Cleveland Monsters at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Forwards Drake Caggiula and Alex Nylander each had a goal and two assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-6-1-2) while defenseman Xavier Ouellet contributed two assists. Goaltender Filip Lindberg made 36 saves on 37 shots in the victory.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a home contest against the rival Hersey Bears on Dec. 16.

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 29 saves on 32 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 3-2 road loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Forwards Cédric Desruisseaux and Sean Josling each scored goals for Wheeling (11-9-0-0).

Highlights:

The Nailers’ next game is a road contest against the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, 7 p.m.

Follow the Penguins all season long.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

With Kris Letang back in lineup, Penguins drop Sabres

Kris Letang’s play on Saturday was nothing all that special, at least against the context of his remarkable existence as an All-Star defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins. During a 3-1 home win against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, Letang led Penguins non-goaltenders in ice time with a total of 22:14 on 25 shifts. He did not record a point or even a shot attempt but had a team-best seven hits as well as three blocked shots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy