Why Kylian Mbappe flips Man of the Match trophy: Reason France World Cup star doesn't pose with Budweiser logo

By Joshua Thomas
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Sporting News

Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022

Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News

Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup

United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
Sporting News

'He forced it a bit' - Lloris explains why Kane missed crucial World Cup penalty for England against France

Hugo Lloris has reacted to his club team-mate Harry Kane's vital penalty miss in England and France's World Cup clash on Saturday night. WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed what might have been the biggest penalty of his career on Saturday night as England crashed out of the World Cup against France. The striker had already bested his club team-mate Lloris once, but blasted his second attempt over the bar, missing the chance to equalise and become England's outright top scorer in the process.
Sporting News

What channel is Argentina vs Croatia on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal game on TV

The first semifinal of the World Cup see's Lionel Messi's Argentina pitted against a Croatia side that has already eliminated a South American heavyweight in Brazil. Argentina were cruising in their feisty quarterfinal against the Netherlands, before they conceded two late goals to take the game to extra time. La Albiceleste regained their composure to defeat the Dutch on penalty kicks.
Sporting News

India defeat Australia in super over in front of mammoth crowd

A mammoth crowd of over 47,000 people in Mumbai have been treated to a classic T20 clash between Australia and India, with the hosts getting home in a super over. After losing the first match of the series, India bounced back to level the scores against the Aussies in a thrilling clash at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

