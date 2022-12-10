Why Kylian Mbappe flips Man of the Match trophy: Reason France World Cup star doesn't pose with Budweiser logo

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez takes latest swipe at Portugal coach Fernando Santos after World Cup elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of winning a World Cup is over after Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in surprising fashion in a World Cup 2022 quarterfinal. Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is pointing the finger at the person she feels is responsible. Following the 1-0 knockout round loss, which saw Morocco become...
Sporting News
Can Morocco win the World Cup? Odds, path to final for surprise team in Qatar 2022
Sensational Morocco have arguably been the story of the World Cup, combining canny collective defensive displays with coiled attacking and clinical finishing to reach the semifinals in style. Since their first finals in 1970, the underdogs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final four had only one appearance in the...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Croatia prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
One of these teams was supposed to be here, but the other one was not as Argentina and Croatia meet in the 2022 World Cup semifinal, knowing a spot in the title match is on the line. Argentina came into the World Cup as second-favorites to win the tournament, behind...
Sporting News
Reyna hits back at USMNT coach Berhalter after revelations about 'lack of effort' at World Cup
United States attacker Giovanni Reyna has admitted his 'disappointment' at public revelations about his lack of effort at the World Cup. WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old barely featured at the World Cup, with coach Gregg Berhalter revealing after his side's elimination that he considered sending an unnamed player home during the competition because of a lack of effort, and it has been reported that Reyna was the player he was referring to. The Borussia Dortmund youngster took to Instagram to address the claims and is disappointed that so much has come out in the media.
Sporting News
'He forced it a bit' - Lloris explains why Kane missed crucial World Cup penalty for England against France
Hugo Lloris has reacted to his club team-mate Harry Kane's vital penalty miss in England and France's World Cup clash on Saturday night. WHAT HAPPENED? Kane missed what might have been the biggest penalty of his career on Saturday night as England crashed out of the World Cup against France. The striker had already bested his club team-mate Lloris once, but blasted his second attempt over the bar, missing the chance to equalise and become England's outright top scorer in the process.
Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
Sporting News
Worst England World Cup eliminations: List of earliest times Three Lions crashed out after defeat vs France
It's not easy being an England fan at World Cups. Even the famous "It's Coming Home" song reminds them of "30 years of hurt." Since the song's release in 1996, another 26 years and six World Cups have rolled by without England glory. Not many of their misses have been near, either...
Sporting News
Who is Alexis Mac Allister? Argentina midfielder with Irish roots on verge of World Cup final
Argentina face another challenge as they bid to reach the 2022 World Cup final with a date booked against Croatia in the last four. Lionel Messi and Co. sealed a dramatic penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in the previous round to keep the PSG superstar on course for a fairytale in Qatar.
Sporting News
What channel is Argentina vs Croatia on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal game on TV
The first semifinal of the World Cup see's Lionel Messi's Argentina pitted against a Croatia side that has already eliminated a South American heavyweight in Brazil. Argentina were cruising in their feisty quarterfinal against the Netherlands, before they conceded two late goals to take the game to extra time. La Albiceleste regained their composure to defeat the Dutch on penalty kicks.
Sporting News
Argentina squad for World Cup 2022 semifinal: Roster, key players, lineup and likely formation for knockout clash with Croatia
Argentina have reached the semifinals of the World Cup for the second time in three tournaments, and they will be motivated to go all the way in Qatar is what is Lionel Messi's last World Cup. Having announced his decision to bow out from the biggest stage of all before...
Sporting News
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
Sporting News
France vs Morocco World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups for FIFA Qatar 2022 semifinal
France secured their place in the 2022 World Cup semifinals with an impressive 2-1 win over England in the last eight. Olivier Giroud's late goal kept Les Bleus on track to defend their title in Qatar as they now take on Morocco for a spot in the final. Walid Regragui's...
Sporting News
India defeat Australia in super over in front of mammoth crowd
A mammoth crowd of over 47,000 people in Mumbai have been treated to a classic T20 clash between Australia and India, with the hosts getting home in a super over. After losing the first match of the series, India bounced back to level the scores against the Aussies in a thrilling clash at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
Comments / 0