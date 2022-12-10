Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
RELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.50, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
COP - Free Report) closed at $111.78, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 17.87%...
Zacks.com
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $535.18, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had...
NASDAQ
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Zacks.com
V.F. (VFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.15, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Zacks.com
Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PLD - Free Report) closed at $116, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer...
Zacks.com
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.17, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank...
msn.com
7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love
Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now
Generating strong operating cash flows, these businesses may be trading at a major discount to their long-term potential.
msn.com
Tesla, Apple, GameStop, Prometheus Biosciences, Cassava Sciences: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets continued their weak trend on Wednesday, with next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning to weigh on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed marginally in the red, while the Dow ended the session flat. Here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
NASDAQ
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed the most recent trading day at $74.44, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 1.41%...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
Zacks.com
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
JOYY (. YY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this social media company have returned...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Descartes Systems (DSGX) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Comments / 0