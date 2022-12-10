ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

WFC - Free Report) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Richardson Electronics (RELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

RELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.50, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

ConocoPhillips (COP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

COP - Free Report) closed at $111.78, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 17.87%...
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $535.18, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Zacks.com

V.F. (VFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.15, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Zacks.com

Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PLD - Free Report) closed at $116, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer...
Zacks.com

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GLOP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.17, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank...
msn.com

7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
Zacks.com

Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)

THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
NASDAQ

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed the most recent trading day at $74.44, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 1.41%...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Descartes Systems (DSGX) Now

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy