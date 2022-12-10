Read full article on original website
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
Charges dropped for man in deadly 2020 Fourth of July shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges against a man accused in a July 2020 mass shooting during the party at a northeast Atlanta intersection. Da’Andre Brown, who was arrested two months after the deadly shooting, was originally charged with murder and aggravated assault. Authorities say...
Cobb County juvenile justice official found dead more than a week after disappearance
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The search for a missing juvenile justice official from Cobb County has ended in tragedy more than a week after his disappearance. Victor Roberts had been last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 in Marietta by his wife. Later that day, a license plate reader...
‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping arrested
A man tried to abduct a woman at gunpoint at a Marietta grocery store. Police say the 48 year old woman jumped out of a moving car to get away.
Missing man confirmed to be deputy commissioner found dead
Victor Roberts was first reported missing Dec. 5 in Marietta. Since, police have confirmed his status as a deputy commissioner with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. He was found dead in a parking lot early Tuesday morning.
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
Arrested Atlanta rapper Young Thug facing new charges over alleged I-85 incident
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing more charges as he remains in jail waiting for his trial date in a sweeping gang indictment in Fulton County. Last week, a grand jury charged the 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, with four more counts. The new charges include street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
Trial date set for Woodstock mom, son charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A Georgia woman and her son are set to go to trial next year for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart, a 58-year-old nurse from Woodstock, and her son, 32-year-old Nashville resident Eric Munchel, are accused of breaking into the Capitol.
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man from Villa Rica, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the Coweta County judicial court. On Aug. 26, officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched a small camper located off Legion Lake Road in Villa Rica, finding Garrett Wood and a female associate inside.
Man arrested after trying to kidnap woman at grocery store
MARIETTA, Ga - It should have been an ordinary trip to the grocery store, but when a 48-year-old Marietta woman went into the Kroger on Powers Ferry Road last week, Marietta Police say a convicted felon was in the parking lot. "He's watching, looking, waiting for a victim," said Marietta...
Floyd County Man Charged with Murder
A 20-year-old man is in jail on murder and other charges following a shooting Saturday night. Rome Police have charged Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. of Rome with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault, according to Floyd County Jail records. Dennis, a former defensive lineman for the Rome High Wolves, remained in jail Sunday with no bond set. The victim’s name has not been released.
Adoptable dog becomes Cobb County "Dalmation for a Day"
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Sadie may look like a pit bull terrier and boxer mix on the outside, but on Monday she gained the heart of a dalmatian after spending the day helping the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services team. The firefighters said Sadie was the sweetest partner who...
3 wanted for BB gun shooting at Canton Kroger
CANTON, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for the three people who fired a BB gun at shoppers in a parking lot last week. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 6766 Hickory Flat Highway. The Cherokee...
Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Ga. police investigate body found in parking lot near hotel, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A body was found in a parking lot across the street from a hotel Tuesday morning, police said. Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News at 10:40 a.m. officers received reports of a deceased person in an empty parking lot across the street from the Budgetel Inn on Industrial Boulevard.
Douglasville man wanted for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
