ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 14-22, White Balls: 7-11
(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-two; White Balls: seven, eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
04-23-31-44-46, Lucky Ball: 5
(four, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
08-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
(eight, nineteen, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
